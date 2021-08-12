5 things Daniel Bryan surprisingly never achieved in WWE

Daniel Bryan had an exceptional run in WWE, breaking down barriers and winning titles for fun during his 11-year stay with the company. However, he has not accomplished everything.

It looks like Bryan is headed to AEW, as he leaves behind an enormous legacy in WWE. He had a special run with the company. The Leader of the Yes Movement is a Grand Slam Champion and has accomplished multiple incredible feats over the past 11 years, from winning Money in the Bank to main-eventing WrestleMania.

Daniel Bryan won nine Championships in WWE, with five of them being world titles. He also has a strong claim to being the greatest superstar of the past decade. However, with all of his successes, what has he failed to achieve?

These near-misses range from personal goals of Bryan's, to matches and opponents synonymous with his career. Here are five things Daniel Bryan surprisingly never achieved during his legendary WWE career.

#5 Daniel Bryan has never won a Royal Rumble Match in WWE

"One thing I have never done is win a Royal Rumble match." - @WWEDanielBryan#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VGw4xhtt9x — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 23, 2021

For somebody who has so heavily linked to the Royal Rumble, it's a shame that Daniel Bryan did not win a single one. He definitely should have, as WWE was presented with a few huge opportunities to create a memorable moment. But it wasn't to be.

The fans were desperate to see Bryan win the 2014 Royal Rumble Match, despite his loss to Bray Wyatt earlier in the show. Once they realized he was not in it at all, they turned on the entire match. Batista won the Rumble and was so viciously booed, that WWE had no choice but to turn him heel before WrestleMania 30.

One year later, the company once again failed to pull the trigger on a Daniel Bryan Royal Rumble victory. He was in the match, but was unceremoniously dumped out early on. His elimination sucked the life out of the entire 2015 Royal Rumble Match.

Bryan did come close to victory a couple of times later in his WWE career, lasting 76 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match in Saudi Arabia. He was among the favorites to win the 2021 edition of the 30-man contest, but found another way to enter the main event of WrestleMania 37.

