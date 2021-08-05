5 dream matches for Ruby Riott in AEW

Ruby Riott has become the latest former WWE superstar to make headlines for potentially making a jump over to All Elite Wrestling. According to Fightful Select, AEW is reportedly set to sign Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, to a deal when her non compete clause expires later this month. This opens the door for a world of possibilities.

When looking at the long list of WWE releases this year, there aren't many superstars who were as well regarded and respected as Ruby Riott. The Riott Squad leader was seen as a missed opportunity for the company since she was never given a chance to succeed.

With the much maligned AEW women's division, new talent is always needed. The creative also plays a part with the stars that they have. AEW must produce tantalizing matchups to make the most of any signing they acquire. In this article, let's take a look at the five dream matches for Ruby Riott in AEW.

#5 Ruby Riott vs. Riho

Whether in singles or tag team competitions, Ruby Riott was often overlooked. When she arrives at All Elite Wrestling, Ruby has to be given a prominent role and will be across the ring from the best performers on the women's roster. When discussing top talent in the women's division, fans should always mention the first AEW Women's World Champion Riho.

Riho delivered consistently when she became the champion. Not only did Riho excel inside the squared circle, but she was also a ratings draw for the company. Her rivalry with Nyla Rose was the first women's matches to stand out and steal the show on many episodes of AEW Dynamite. Ruby Riott would be hard-pressed to find another opponent who can give her a better matchup than Riho.

This will be a very competitive contest that should please the AEW audience. Ruby Riott is a veteran that is technically sound and has a unique look. Going up against the underdog, Riho could allow Riott to be introduced in a heel that she has shown in the past that she can produce in. This is an encounter that could be a showstealer.

