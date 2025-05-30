5 former WWE stars who should definitely become AEW World Champions

AEW has been compared to WWE ever since the inception of the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. Over the years, there's been a lot of talent shuffle between the two companies, and in particular, we've seen a lot of wrestlers move from the global juggernaut to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

An example of the same is the reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). The Purveyor of Violence, supported by his group, the Death Riders, is at the top of the food chain in the promotion. Moxley, who is currently in his fourth World Title reign, is hands down the biggest success signed from WWE.

While other exports, such as Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe, have all won a World Championship in Tony Khan's promotion, let's look at a few more who haven't yet but should undoubtedly do so in the future:

#5. Ricochet could become AEW World Champion

Ricochet's transformation from babyface high-flyer to a cold, calculating heel has received a lot of praise from the wrestling world. So far, the closest he has come to the World Title picture was the number one contender's match against Swerve Strickland at Revolution earlier this year, which he lost.

Ricochet has been building momentum as a heel for a while now and has even improved his mic skills, for which he was earlier criticised. His gruesome win at the recent Double or Nothing PPV further substantiates the work he has put into his character. The 36-year-old is all but ready to step into the main-event scene and win the top prize.

#4. Cope

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was last seen in an AEW ring at Dynasty PPV, where he was betrayed and viciously attacked by FTR. While there is no concrete update on when the Rated R Superstar could return, Cope, who made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2023, remains one of the biggest draws of the company thanks to the credibility he has built over the years in WWE.

Before disappearing from AEW TV, he had a good run as TNT Champion, which he followed up with a long and gruesome feud with champion Jon Moxley over the World Title. The feud confirmed that Cope still possessed the credentials and the experience to hold the promotion's top prize.

Cope can arguably elevate the prestige of the title by adding his star power to it. Of course, age is not on the veteran's side, and any future run with the World Title could be his last. Still, the prospect of him having dream matches with the top stars of the company as champion is too rewarding to let go.

#3. Christian Cage

Christian Cage is long overdue for a run with the AEW World Championship. When he debuted in 2021, expectations were sky-high after Tony Khan teased the arrival of a major free agent. After a decent babyface run, his heel turn in 2022 is what marked the beginning of his legacy in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Over the next two years, he tormented the roster, delivered compelling promos, and put on feuds that elevated both himself and his opponents. His work with the TNT Championship added prestige to the title, and his character work has arguably been the best of his career.

He seemed set for the crowning moment after winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024, but a loss at Revolution ended his challenge. Now at 51, Cage's in-ring appearances are limited, but he definitely deserves one solid run with the World Championship.

#2. Bobby Lashley

It goes without saying that Bobby Lashley has all the tools to be AEW World Champion. With multiple World Titles in WWE and an elite presence, Lashley brings instant credibility.

Since arriving in AEW, Lashley has been red hot. He has dominated with The Hurt Syndicate and already claimed tag team gold. His partnership with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and now MJF gives him a strong group that can support his rise to the top.

However, with Lashley being 48, time is of the essence, and Tony Khan would be wise to rope Lashley into the main event scene quickly. The All Mighty's legacy in the business deserves a run as World Champion, while AEW would benefit from the credibility he would add to the title.

#1. Keith Lee

Not many will argue that Keith Lee is a once-in-a-generation talent. The star, who is currently on hiatus due to undisclosed health issues, is defined by his size-defying agility, charisma, and mic skills that made him a standout in NXT and WWE.

His AEW run, especially with Swerve in Our Glory, confirmed that the crowd is ready to get behind him. Tony Khan has a golden opportunity to rebuild Lee as a solo force upon his return, and a World Title opportunity could be on the horizon for the Limitless One.

