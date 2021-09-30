5 Greatest wrestling matches to end in a draw

Wrestling matches can have a variety of results that affect how fans view it in their memories. There are winners and losers in most cases. This can be decided by pinfall, submission, disqualification, or countout. However, there are rare occasions when a contest doesn't have a defined winner in the outcome.

Regardless of the promotion, there are rules in place that can give different outcomes which can be satisfying for the fanbase. In AEW and NJPW, their wrestling encounters have set time limits that an outcome has to be decided within.

Sometimes in wrestling, a draw can be just as gratifying for the fans to experience and fulfill them in ways that a simple winner and loser can't offer. While the two competitors can't prove who the better man is, it adds a lot to their ongoing feud and leads to better matches down the road.

In this article, let's look at the five greatest wrestling matches to end in a draw.

#5 Bret & Owen Hart vs. The Steiner Brothers - Wrestling Challenge 1/11/1994 (World Wrestling Federation)

One of the greatest rivalries in wrestling history was the brother feud between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Owen Hart. It started at Survivor Series 1993 when Bret caused his brother to be eliminated from the traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. This sparked the jealousy of the youngest Hart brother, but the family worked on things over the holidays.

Bret and Owen decided to work on their relationship in the ring as a tag team. They set their sights on the WWF Tag Team Championships at Royal Rumble 1994. Before they got there, the Hart Brothers faced another great wrestling family, the Steiner Brothers.

On the January 11th, 1994 episode of WWF Wrestling Challenge, Bret and Owen Hart squared off with Rick and Scott Steiner.

It was a tag team wrestling clinic in every sense. The exchanges with Bret and Scott showed why both men went on to long main event runs. There were crisp sequences with Owen picking up the pace from Bret and meshing very well with both Rick and Scott.

The finish saw Scott dive onto Bret and Owen dive onto Rick on the floor. It was a crash-and-burn sequence that wouldn't look out of place in modern-day wrestling.

All four men were counted out, leading to the draw. This was the best ending as neither team should have taken the loss. Despite never getting this bout again due to Owen turning on Bret at the Royal Rumble, this is a forgotten gem.

