5 Heartbreaking AEW betrayals that could happen in 2024

AEW is having a great 2024, as the creative team has produced numerous compelling storylines. Mercedes Mone recently won the TBS Championship and MJF returned to the fold. TNT Champion Adam Copeland unfortunately suffered an injury on May 26. However, the company can use it to devise another interesting angle.

Betrayals are becoming a fixture in storylines, with Adam Cole betraying MJF last year and The Young Bucks attacking Tony Khan. With all this already happening, here are five heartbreaking betrayals that could happen in 2024.

#5 Swerve Strickland turns his back on Prince Nana

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are super hot at the moment. They are among the top duos in the company today. After Brian Cage betrayed Strickland, Nana is seemingly the latter's last remaining ally.

Trending

Prince Nana is extremely over with the audience due to his remarkable character work. If Strickland plans to establish himself as a top villain in the future, he can betray his manager to lay the foundation for his heel turn.

Strickland has many reasons to turn his back on Nana. The current AEW World Champion may be dejected by recent betrayals and aim to start afresh as a solo star. He may also be holding a grudge against his manager for seemingly overshadowing him with his entertaining gimmick. Either way, this can be an exciting storyline.

#4 The House of Black splits, with Brody King and Buddy Matthews betraying Malakai Black

The House of Black has been the subject of conversation among wrestling fans, with rumors indicating that some of its members may depart AEW soon. Malakai Black, the group's leader, was in a feud with Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship. However, he lost a high-stakes title match at Double or Nothing.

After Copeland's injury, it was announced that a tournament would be contested to crown the new champion.

Brody King and Buddy Matthews may betray Malakai Black after he failed to dethrone Copeland. The group's split was even teased during The Rated-R Superstar's feud with the former NXT Champion. While the faction is still together, things can change in the coming weeks. With Black's AEW contract reportedly nearing its end, Matthews and King may betray him to set up his potential exit.

#3 Max Caster and Anthony Bowens part ways

The Acclaimed is one of the most loved tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. However, most prominent tandems eventually part ways to pursue a singles run.

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have enjoyed much success as a tag team, winning multiple titles. However, they must split to try their luck in the singles division. Moreover, this would allow wrestling veteran Billy Gunn to kickstart a new storyline.

Max Catser recently revealed that he tried to bring Chuck Palumbo to AEW. If Palumbo signs with the company, he can combine forces with Caster to start a potential feud against Billy Gunn and Bowens.

Caster is no stranger to controversy and has the potential to evolve into a despised heel in the company. Hence, he can betray Bowens and Gunn this year and embark on a solo run.

#2 Jon Moxley turns on Blackpool Combat Club

Jon Moxley is part of BCC, one of the most respected stables in AEW. The group comprises Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castignoli, and Wheeler Yuta. However, the faction's members have teased parting ways, with Castagnoli not being pleased with some of Danielson's recent decisions.

The American Dragon is set to retire from full-time in-ring action this year. Hence, the creative team can write him off TV by booking Moxley to betray him. Danielson is a fan-favorite star, and The Purveyor of Violence will garner massive heat from the audience if he turns his back on the former.

This may also set up a high-profile feud for Danielson if he plans to return to the ring in the future.

#1 Bryan Danielson betrays Tony Khan and AEW

Tony Khan recently said he'd do anything for Bryan Danielson. Meanwhile, the latter tried hard to protect All Elite Wrestling's honor after The Elite assaulted Khan and Kenny Omega.

Many expect Danielson to remain loyal to Khan and All Elite Wrestling. However, the creative team can swerve fans by having The American Dragon turn his back on his boss and align with The Young Bucks.

The Elite has gained much momentum in recent weeks. At Double or Nothing, the heel group defeated Team AEW. If Danielson fails to stop them, he can join The Elite and wreak havoc on the roster. This would allow the former WWE Champion to explore a new villainous character arc and enjoy another memorable run at the top before retiring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback