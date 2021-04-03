5 ways that AEW stands apart from the competition

Since its inception, AEW has tried to be a wrestling alternative, catering to ardent fans around the globe. They may be new players in the business, but AEW has been meticulous in acquiring some game-changing names from across the wrestling industry.

By doing that, creative management has been able to pick some of the best brains out there. Having young talent alongside seasoned veterans like Chris Jericho, Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn, and a few others, the creativity never seems to dry up. So let's have a look at five innovative things that make AEW stand apart.

#5 BTE is a great way to promote AEW

Even before the conception of the idea for AEW, "Being The Elite" was a name growing in popularity amongst the wrestling community. "The Elite" was created by the brothers Matt and Nick Jackson to establish an inner group within the reputable Bullet Club faction, with Kenny Omega on their side while working for NJPW.

The Young Bucks concocted an episodic vlogging series on their YouTube channel. The BTE vlogs mainly displayed their frequent travels between Japan and the USA. The videos also included exclusive behind the scenes footage along with many easter eggs in the form of cameos and cheeky mentions of different wrestlers who were the duo's real-life friends.

When AEW began telecasting their weekly show, AEW Dynamite, the Bucks still maintained weekly episodes of their YouTube series. BTE has been judiciously used to run a few concurrent storylines from AEW television.

Many times, the payoffs to the storylines would culminate during AEW Dark or AEW Dynamite. As far as innovational concepts go, this is a fantastic way by which the fans remain engaged with the product.

Many independent wrestlers who get signed to the company manage to get their recognition through moments in these vlogs. Fresh talents properly get accustomed to facing a camera and delivering promos, which helps them generate enough confidence by fleshing out their characters in front of an online global audience.

1 / 5 NEXT