5 Most terrifying characters in WWE and AEW today

Ever since the 1980s or so, WWE has made use of scary, other-worldly characters to captivate its audience. This trend continued into modern-day wrestling and shows no signs of slowing down.

In years past, characters like The Undertaker, Kane, The Boogeyman, and the original Doink The Clown all relied on their fear factor to entertain audiences around the world. Today, others carry this mantle. Here are the five most terrifying characters in WWE and AEW today.

#5. The legendary Sting feels no pain

WWE Hall of Famer Sting

The Icon Sting is a legend in the wrestling business, adored by fans worldwide. As such, it's quite easy to forget just how terrifying his character really is.

When the character is broken down, Sting is essentially a 63-year-old man with black and white face paint and a baseball bat who likes to stalk his enemies from the rafters. Add in the fact that he just no-sells chair shots, and you have one terrifying character.

#4. No one is ready for Asuka

Similar to Sting, Asuka has this endearing factor that kind of masks how scary she is. But at her best, Asuka is an unstoppable wrestling machine, capable of tearing her opponents' limbs out of place.

The icing on the cake is her unique mannerisms and presentation. Asuka generally looks like she's having fun while torturing her opponents, and this has only increased since her return at WWE's Royal Rumble premium live event.

#3. Malakai Black exudes horror

Malakai Black

Ever since his days on the indie circuit as Tommy End, Malakai Black has harnessed his ability to strike fear into onlookers to make a career for himself. In AEW, he has leaned more into the supernatural elements of his character, only furthering his terrifying aura.

The magic in Black's presentation is just how believable it is. If there was going to be anyone that lived in the shadows all day and could teleport, they would look like Malakai Black.

#2. WWE's Bray Wyatt can strike gold again

Every incarnation of Bray Wyatt is harrowing in its own right (apart from Husky Harris). Whether he is a cult leader or a children's TV show host, Wyatt can always garner a few screams from the WWE Universe.

Wyatt's most recent iteration has the potential to be the scariest. He has dialed back the character in that he is more Windham Rotunda than Bray Wyatt. At the same time, the supernatural inclusion of Uncle Howdy and the Firefly Funhouse characters coming to life leaves an air of anticipation as to what will come next.

#1. Abadon is truly one of a kind

AEW's Abadon

No one in the wrestling world does spooky quite like AEW's Abadon. Her mere presence is pure nightmare fuel. The amount of detail that goes into her character's presentation does not go unnoticed, from her billed weight of "1000 lost souls" to her eery mannerisms.

It's a shame that Abadon does not appear more on television. But truthfully, her character simply does not fit in with the others at AEW. With increased exposure, she could realistically become the most terrifying character on wrestling TV.

