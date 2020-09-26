5 must-see wrestlers on AEW Dark

AEW Dark is the secondary YouTube show of All Elite Wrestling that airs on Tuesdays on 7PM EST. The show has featured some great matches including Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a Lights Out match. It has also featured some of their stars who do not get TV time on Dynamite like Scorpio Sky and Shawn Spears. Since the start of the pandemic, Dark has been a home for some of the best independent wrestlers in the world.

Whether it be trainees from the Nightmare Factory or stars of GCW, AEW Dark have been giving these competitors a mainstream platform to display their skills. Some competitors featured have only been in the business for a few years. The opportunity on AEW Dark has allowed them to keep progressing when the amount of places to work has been limited.

TONIGHT #AEWDark is stacked!⁠

Ten matches all for your viewing pleasure.⁠

Watch #AEW Dark tonight at 7e/6c

In this article, we will be taking a look at the five must-see wrestlers on AEW Dark. Some of the wrestlers featured have either been on the show regularly or have made appearances in the past. We will also list some matches for you to watch.

#5 Ben Carter (vs. Lee Johnson - AEW Dark 9/22/20, vs. Ricky Starks AEW Dark 9/8/20)

This has been a back and forth fight since the beginning!

Who takes the win?! @bencarterbxb or @ScorpioSky?

WATCH Late Night #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.

Ben Carter has been the most talked about independent wrestler this week. After his barnburner of a match against Scorpio Sky on AEW Late Night Dynamite, Carter saw himself trending on Twitter. However if you have watched AEW Dark over the last few weeks, you would know that Ben Carter has been the hottest prospect featured on All Elite Wrestling.

Carter was first featured on AEW Dark against Ricky Starks in the main event of the September 8th episode. This was a fast paced match, which showed his smooth work in the ring. The trainee of Seth Rollins' Black And Brave showed off his diverse skillset and strong chemistry with Starks in this contest. On this past week's episode, Carter was able to do even better.

The September 22nd episode of AEW Dark featured Ben Carter against Lee Johnson. The two men had an absolutely captivating encounter that had both men showing off their excellent agility and athleticism. The native of the Isle of Jersey gained the victory with his "Frozen In Time" frog splash over Johnson in one of the best matches in the history of AEW Dark.

Matches like these are why fans have wanted AEW to sign Ben Carter.