5 most physically impressive AEW stars

Professional wrestling has always maintained a special relationship with the world of fitness, and in the modern-day scene, we see wrestlers in WWE and AEW move with impressive precision and agility. They also show examples of strengths that would not be possible without them maintaining a strict fitness routine.

Even in the older days with less high-flying action and more mat game, fitness was important. George Hackenschmidt, noted as an icon of pro wrestling and its first world champion, maintained an admirable physique and innovated the likes of bench press and hack squat.

Some of the greatest wrestlers throughout history maintained superb physiques, including franchise players such as Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

AEW is not recognized as the land of giants, yet there are certain wrestlers on the roster who create a natural aura around them through maintaining particularly eye-catching physiques. Even the oldest active wrestler of the promotion, the legendary Sting, traces his roots from a bodybuilding background. At 62, he is not eligible to be put on the list, but some of his colleagues are.

Here is a list of five AEW wrestlers who look physically impressive every time they enter the ring.

#5 Former AEW FTW Champion Brian Cage

Brian Cage has recently returned to the limelight due to his wife and pro wrestling personality Melissa Santos' comments about him not being used as the superstar he is on AEW. A member of Team Taz for the majority of his AEW career, he was recently kicked out of the group.

He has also been accused by former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Murphy of no-showing a scheduled match between the duo.

Cage, however, is content maintaining his fitness to the peak. His Instagram is full of him showing off his physique and workout routines.

Cage looks like a monster and backs it up with pristine in-ring skills, and will surely win more titles in the future.

