5 Possible dream opponents for Kenny Omega at All Out 2022

Kenny Omega has not appeared in AEW programming in 2022 so far, but that might soon change. New reports have surfaced on the imminent return of The Best Bout Machine, who took a hiatus after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021 to nurse his injuries.

The list of his health concerns is exhausting: a torn labrum in his shoulder, a hernia, and issues with his knees. The EVP of the Jacksonville-based promotion also confirmed that he has been suffering from vertigo since 2018.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that although The Cleaner's return to the All Out pay-per-view has not been confirmed, it is seemingly a target for the former champion. As of this writing, the Chicago show is a target that Omega is apparently working towards.

As fans anxiously await the return of Kenny Omega, they continue to speculate on which potential star he could face once he is medically cleared to compete.

With the rumor mill now in overdrive that the comeback of the former AEW World Champion could feasibly be at All Out 2022, here are five AEW wrestlers who could give The Cleaner an excellent return match.

#5. Kenny Omega vs. Andrade

Andrade El Idolo and Kenny Omega clashed last year over the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX. The then-champion Omega retained the title over the Mexican star in a terrific contest showcasing their athletic prowess.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Andrade acknowledged The Cleaner as one of the best wrestlers in the world. Moreover, he left the door open for a potential rematch down the road.

While it might not be the first match on fans' minds upon The Best Bout Machine's return, it is still a blockbuster bout waiting to happen. It could be a potential show-stealer that reminds the audience of Omega's incredible body of work.

#4. Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Hangman Adam Page was Kenny Omega's last opponent before he took a break, and it would be fitting if he were his first opposition back as well. The Cleaner did a great job putting his former tag team partner over clean and ushering in The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's first reign as world champion.

While Page might not hold the title anymore, he is still one of the most beloved faces in the company. Given their history together, he could prove a natural foil for Omega, especially if The Elite leader is coming back as a heel.

The contest would immediately have a personal edge and provide a great callback to their world title match, which closed out Full Gear 2021. Given his popularity, it is also logical to add Hangman Page to the All Out card.

#3. Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Debuting at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Claudio Castagnoli is one of the hottest signings for AEW in 2022. The newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club put on an incredible performance against Zack Sabre Jr. before a fantastic showing at the Blood and Guts event.

Claudio has since become Ring of Honor World Champion, defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor this past weekend.

During a recent media scrum, the Swiss star cited Kenny Omega as one of the potential AEW opponents he's most excited to face. The two wrestlers last squared off against each other at the ROH Final Battle in 2008:

"I think we [him and Kenny Omega] have grown a lot since [ROH 2008] then, so, you know, that’s just worth a mention. Again, I can probably give you a short list of who I don’t want to step in the ring with and that is nobody."

Both men are currently considered two of the best wrestlers in the world. Seeing Omega wrestle Claudio Castagnoli on such a big stage would be a dream for hardcore fans.

#2. Kenny Omega vs. Wardlow

Since Kenny Omega was last seen on AEW television, Wardlow has grown to become one of the biggest stars in the company. This is thanks in large part to his star-making rivalry with MJF. Mr. Mayhem has now capitalized on that momentum to become the TNT Champion.

While he has tussled with quite a few big names like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, The Best Bout Machine is one such main eventer he has never shared the ring with. The 34-year-old star recently spoke on Buster's World about the former AEW World Champion as one of his dream opponents.

“For today, Kenny Omega tops that list. I feel like I have a list of people that are claimed to be the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I have this list of people that I want to wrestle with just because they are the best, supposedly. So I just want to challenge myself with guys like Kenny Omega, can I hang with PAC and Andrade? I want to be able to hang with the best workers,” Wardlow said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Perhaps The Wardog could issue an open challenge at All Out for his TNT Championship, only for The Cleaner to respond emphatically.

#1. Kenny Omega vs. Adam Cole

Before his time off, Kenny Omega frequently appeared alongside Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, who are all part of The Elite faction. However, there was a hint of friction between the two parties as it seemed like Cole was angling to take over the leadership role within the group.

It is clear that once Omega and Cole are cleared to return, a program between the two will likely come to fruition. The Cleaner recently expressed his desire to face his fellow Elite teammate in an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, saying there is an opportunity to tell a really interesting story with Cole.

The two stars share so much history together from their time as Bullet Club members in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Considering how Adam Cole was kicked out of the group by Omega, this is the perfect way for him to exact his revenge upon The Cleaner's return.

