5 potential main events for AEW All Out 2022 - WrestleMania rematch; former WWE Superstars collide

AEW is gearing up for its biggest pay-per-view of the calendar year with All Out 2022. The event will air live on September 4th (Labor Day weekend) in Chicago, Illinois.

As of now, the main event is not yet locked in. But Tony Khan is working hard to create a memorable card that could feasibly top last year's amazing extravaganza, which featured CM Punk's debut match in AEW and the first appearances of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the company.

Here are five potential main event bouts for All Out 2022, featuring a potential WrestleMania rematch with former WWE Superstars colliding.

#5. CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship

This is the main event that most AEW fans are hoping for. With CM Punk currently out with an injury, Jon Moxley has taken the baton and led the company as the interim world champion.

CM Punk is on the comeback trail and a return in time for All Out 2022 is not out of the question. The Straight-edged Superstar will be motivated to headline a pay-per-view that is taking place in his hometown of Chicago.

His championship victory over Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing should have been the culmination of his amazing wrestling comeback tour, but an abrupt injury put a dampener on the third Summer of Punk before it could even begin.

It’s unclear if he will be able to return to action by Labor Day weekend, but if he does, the interim AEW World Champion will be waiting for him.

Jon Moxley vanquished his dream opponent, Hiroshi Tanahashi, back in Forbidden Door, and it's shaping up to be the perfect setup for Punk to return with the championship in tow - as he did during his hottest run with WWE in 2011.

A title unification match between world champion CM Punk and interim world champion Jon Moxley could likely be the main event as long as Punk recovers in time.

#4. Moxley vs. Jericho III

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. https://t.co/EmjXv1uIFw

Chris Jericho is set to challenge AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley on the August 10 episode of Dynamite. The special episode, dubbed Quake by the Lake, will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota two weeks from now.

After successfully defending his title against Mexican star Rush on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, the champ was confronted by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by WWE legend Chris Jericho.

Le Champion first dropped the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley back at Revolution 2020. The upcoming championship bout will serve as a rematch. Depending on the outcome of the Dynamite main event, this could lead to a rubber match at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view.

Given the dearth of top stars in AEW right now thanks to an unfortunate spate of injuries, this could be the best option for the company to go ahead with while options are limited.

#3. Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Dave Meltzer has rewarded the Anarchy in the Arena match from AEW Double or Nothing five stars.



This is the second 5-star rating for Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, the 3rd five-star match for Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston's first.



Congrats to all involved!

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston might have ended on an unsatisfying note with the poorly-received Barbed Wire Everywhere match, but there is a chance to make up for it at All Out 2022 by adding Jon Moxley and the AEW Interim Championship to the mix.

This furthers the feud between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society, highlights the friendship between Mox and Kingston and presents The Wizard as the clear antagonist in the potential matchup.

With the AEW World Championship hanging in the balance, could it open cracks in Kingston and Mox's relationship?

The Mad King has publicly stated his desire to become a future world champion. While the company is scrambling to deliver a worthy main event, Tony Khan should look into utilizing him in this role alongside the box office talents of Jericho and Moxley.

#2. Chris Jericho vs. CM Punk in a WrestleMania 28 rematch

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE There were plans for Chris Jericho to pull out a needle and tattoo CM Punk for WWE #WrestleMania 28 angle in 2013 wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/there… There were plans for Chris Jericho to pull out a needle and tattoo CM Punk for WWE #WrestleMania 28 angle in 2013 wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/there… #WWE https://t.co/HYr4qPjPwf

Chris Jericho and CM Punk are both top tier wrestlers who had a great rivalry back in 2012 in WWE. In fact, their WWE Championship bout was one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 28. With both stars calling themselves the best in the world, it was a natural feud built on who was the best.

Since CM Punk joined AEW, he and Chris Jericho have not crossed paths in the ring. They have shared commentary duties a couple of times on Rampage, but for the most part, the company has not acknowledged their previous history.

If Chris Jericho manages to defeat Jon Moxley for the Interim World Championship at the upcoming Dynamite: Quake by the Lake, he could realistically go on to the All Out main event in a unification match with the returning CM Punk.

This is of course if the Chicago-made wrestler can make his comeback in time for the event.

#1. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

The Undisputed Elite are back on this week’s AEW Dynamite (August 3) after a new set of championship titles were announced. The timing could not have been any more perfect.

Additionally on last week's Dynamite, a backstage interaction between Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks teased a potential reunion between the former friends.

With All Elite Wrestling announcing that there will be a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions at All Out 2022, it is perfectly plausible that the finals could main-event the pay-per-view.

Trios titles are something fans have been seeking for the longest time. The roster is stacked with popular stables that could compete for the titles. With the likes of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and ReDragon returning to the fold, we could finally see The Elite Civil War that many fans have been clamoring for.

