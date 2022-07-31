5 potential opponents for FTW Champion Hook at AEW All Out 2022

Hook's meteoric rise in AEW continued this past week on Dynamite. In an unexpected turn of events, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil defeated Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship.

Ricky Starks quickly defeated Danhausen. After the FTW Championship match, "Absolute" issued an open challenge to defend his title again. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil defeated his former stablemate to win the renegade championship made famous by his father, ECW legend Taz.

It's been nearly a year since Hook's AEW in-ring debut and he remains undefeated. The young wrestler has impressed the fans with his grappling skills and has now been rewarded with a championship run.

In an appearance on AEW: Uncut, Taz praised his son for treating the championship as a coveted prize:

"This is very surreal for me, that Hook won this championship that I created decades ago and did not expect this to happen," said Taz. "Um, Ricky Starks was an amazing Champion, and he did rise this belt higher, and brought it into prominence, he did. But, the new champion, who happens to be my son, having this title is very strange for me but awesome. I don't think I have ever been choked up at the end of a match, as a broadcaster, like this ever." (0:00 - 0:40)

Looking ahead toward All Out 2022, who could step up next to challenge Hook for the FTW Championship? Here's a look at 5 potential AEW stars who could benefit from a match with the new champion.

#5. Hook vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs shocked AEW fans when he brutally attacked Ricky Starks in the middle of the ring, officially breaking up Team Taz. The faction was one of the most promising heel acts in the company, serving as a vehicle to highlight the talents of Hobbs, Starks, Hook, and previously, Brian Cage.

If anyone in AEW exemplifies the benefits of slow and steady improvement, then it's Will 'Powerhouse' Hobbs. He was a complete unknown when he first debuted in the company but has grown to become one of their most promising heavyweights.

He even formed a terrific tandem with Starks and challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships. This makes Hobbs' betrayal even more startling. But this is the perfect opportunity for Powerhouse Hobbs to come onto his own as a singles star.

While the story will focus on Starks and Hobbs, the heavyweight could feasibly challenge for the FTW Championship, which would make for an intriguing side plot. It will be a fascinating battle between the two former faction mates.

#4. Hook vs. Ricky Starks

Hook made quick work of former FTW Champion Ricky Starks and won the title his father created. While it was a great upset, it would have been a much more satisfying moment if the stablemates were able to deliver a quality match that truly highlighted their skills.

Ricky Starks' incredible promo after losing the FTW Championship turned him into an instant AEW fan favorite afterward. Perhaps he could challenge the Handsome Devil again in a rematch before setting his sights on the other top titles AEW has to offer.

If done right, the rematch between the two young stars could elevate both talents before they move on to separate programs.

#3. Hook vs. Ethan Page

Ethan Page is an excellent heel that is deserving of a bigger spotlight. While his Man of the Year teammate Scorpio Sky has won the TNT Championship twice, the Canadian star has not clinched gold in his AEW career thus far.

He was recently in action, defeating former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruffin. He took to Twitter beforehand to post a sarcastic tweet about him getting a chance to feature on the Fight for the Fallen edition of Rampage:

"Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me. Keep up the great work @AEW. Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks," tweeted Page.

Getting Ethan Page into the FTW Championship picture could be an excellent way to feature him on television. He could make a great villainous foil for the young star.

#2. Hook vs. Sammy Guevara

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara defeat Dante Martin in a singles bout. The three-time TNT Champion is now part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, once again aligned with his former Inner Circle mentor, Chris Jericho.

Now that the Spanish God is moving away from the TNT title picture, he could be looking for a new belt to add to his collection. A match against the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil could be an exciting encounter.

Despite his relatively young age, Sammy Guevara is already a household name within the company and is higher on the totem pole. Facing him in the ring will be a great test for Hook early on in his championship run.

#1. Hook vs. Daniel Garcia

Hook vs. Daniel Garcia could be a preview of the bright future of AEW. The Red Death recently headlined the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on July 27, 2022, defeating the American Dragon in a clear upset.

The win was a huge boost for Garcia after a loss to Wheeler Yuta for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor. With this feather in his cap, the Jericho Appreciation Society member will now be emboldened to chase after championship gold in the company.

What better way than to target the FTW title held by Taz's son? Garcia's wrestling skills are more than a match for the champion and it will be a fascinating prospect to see the two young stars do battle.

