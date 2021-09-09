5 reasons why Kevin Owens should sign with AEW

Kevin Owens is the latest big name to make headlines due to his WWE contract expiring fairly soon. Fightful Select reported that the former Universal Champion's deal is set to expire in January 2022 after previously signing a five-year agreement in 2018 that was subsequently restructured during the pandemic.

To add further speculation, Kevin Owens tweeted out the coordinates to Mount Rushmore on his Twitter, which was the name of his stable with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole at PWG.

The tweet was later deleted, but Owens also edited his bio location to say "Almost There." This has led many fans to believe that he may be the next WWE superstar to jump into All Elite Wrestling, especially as The Bucks changed there's to 'There'.

With the arrivals of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out 2021, there is an unbelievable amount of buzz behind the company right now. Two WWE superstars being happy working with the promotion, but still deciding to leave, is very telling.

CM Punk's return to wrestling for AEW also makes the company hotter than ever before. Off the heels of a superb AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, it seems that everyone views the promotion as bigger competition for WWE than it was previously. In this article, let's take a look at five reasons why Kevin Owens should sign with AEW.

#5 WWE's booking and developing new stars may be a problem for the company and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens started off the year in a Universal Championship feud opposite top star of WWE, Roman Reigns. The two men had tremendous chemistry with one another and had a critically acclaimed rivalry from the end of 2020 to the beginning of 2021. However, he has seemingly fallen down the card since then.

Kevin Owens rekindled his career-long rivalry with Sami Zayn, with the two men meeting at WrestleMania 37. From there, he was briefly on the Intercontinental Championship scene before feuding with Happy Corbin over the past few weeks. It is safe to say that WWE didn't do the greatest job of maintaining KO's momentum coming out of his feud with Reigns.

This has been going on for quite some time in regards to Kevin Owens. He was initially given a significant push, winning the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Universal Championship in his first two years in the company. However, Owens was pushed down the card in favor of Goldberg and other older stars too many times.

Mick Foley most recently went on an honest rant about why WWE has a problem with developing talent and why AEW has become the place top talent wants to work for. This may be a problem overall for the company, but also for talent such as Kevin Owens. He hasn't been given nearly the opportunities he has worked hard for and it may lead to his departure.

