5 reasons why now is the perfect time for CM Punk to sign with AEW

CM Punk has become a myth in the pro wrestling world. No, he didn't fade into obscurity or become a hermit who lived in the wild, living off the land. He remained active in the media zeitgeist, looking for a path forward. While creating waves across the pro wrestling world, his entry into the UFC proved to be less than favorable.

But that didn't stop CM Punk from exploring other options. He commentates for Cage Fury Fighting Championships and has even started acting in feature films like Girl on the Third Floor and, as most know by now, in a supporting role on the wrestling-themed drama Heels.

For months, the speculation has been at a fever pitch. Ever since AEW arrived on the scene, Tony Khan has made it clear that Punk was one of the first people he wanted to sign for a variety of different reasons. There was an offer, but things didn't pan out. Both the promotion and CM Punk seemed to have different versions of those meetings.

But shortly after those rumblings started, FOX Sports' WWE Backstage came along, and people assumed that Punk had returned to Vince McMahon's promotion. Of course, these assumptions were just that, as it was clear, he was a FOX hire and not a WWE one.

Backstage didn't last, and CM Punk now found himself back in the AEW rumor mill, assuming that he will make his debut on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage located in Chicago. Let's presume that the rumors are true, and he is indeed signing with All Elite Wrestling. Here are five reasons why it's a good time for him to do so.

#5 CM Punk and AEW stars have things in common

CM Punk was always considered a 'rebel' in WWE. On the independent scene, he learned his trade alongside former friend Colt Cabana, becoming a leading character in some prominent promotions.

Punk's style and demeanor were not what was expected from WWE at the time, with him being a 'small' guy, but he exceeded expectations. People like Cody Rhodes, and to a lesser extent, Jon Moxley, left the company looking for ways to exceed their defined parameters.

AEW has a collection of NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and other 'independent' stars alongside former WWE Superstars that make up a good chunk of the roster. In a sense, Punk is in good company.

