5 surprises Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

AEW will present the sixth edition of the iconic pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2024 later this weekend. The event will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which hosted the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019, the year in which the promotion was founded.

Several major angles are currently in development in All Elite Wrestling en route to the show in Las Vegas. Tony Khan, who is known for booking action-packed and exciting pay-per-view events, has already claimed that fans can expect a "classic show". As such, let us take a look at five surprising creative decisions that the 41-year-old sports executive could make at Double or Nothing 2024.

#1: The End is Nigh: Adam Copeland loses to Malakai Black and joins The House of Black

The feud between Adam Copeland and The House of Black has reached a personal level after the former AEW World Trios Champions stole the WWE Hall of Famer's wedding ring on Dynamite last week. During a backstage promo afterwards, Malakai Black agreed to face The Rated-R Superstar in a barbed wire steel cage match for his TNT Title at Double or Nothing 2024, but with a stipulation of his own, which would require Copeland to "bend the knee" to The House if he loses.

Although the specifics of what this stipulation entails have not been revealed yet, Malakai could conceivably win his first singles title in AEW by beating Copeland at the pay-per-view. In a twist that would surely intrigue fans, The Ultimate Opportunist may be forced to join The House of Black as a result of the loss, which would open up many new storyline avenues for Copeland.

#2: The Doctor will see you now: Britt Baker returns to confront Toni Storm

Toni Storm has captured the admiration of AEW fans through her recent work as the reigning Women's World Champion. The Timeless One is scheduled to defend her title at Double or Nothing 2024 against Serena Deeb. Although Storm does not lack future contenders, given the depth of the company's roster, a former champion could make her blockbuster return at the event and confront The Illustrious former WWE Superstar. The wrestler in question is none other than Britt Baker.

The DMD has been out of action since September last year. However, she was recently spotted training with the legendary Diamond Dallas Page. The WCW veteran even claimed that Baker was on the verge of making her in-ring return. The former AEW Women's World Champion, who had competed in the first Double or Nothing in 2019, could make her All Elite Wrestling comeback this Sunday and add more excitement to the promotion's women's division.

Britt Baker and DDP posing after a workout

#3: EVPs no more: Tony Khan adds stipulation for Anarchy in the Arena

The most important storyline in AEW heading into Double or Nothing 2024 centers on The New Elite's hostile takeover of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The angle began with Jack Perry and The Young Bucks attacking Tony Khan on Dynamite last month. The Elite also took out former member and fellow EVP, Kenny Omega, a week after, which led to The Cleaner announcing Team AEW vs. The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Although Khan has stated his intention of letting "more capable" wrestlers take the fight to the heel stable, he could, in kayfabe, use his position as The President of the company, to add a stipulation that will result in Matthew and Nicholas Jackson being stripped of their authority as EVPs should The Elite lose to FTR, Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin.

#4: The Hangman Cometh: Adam Page reunites with The Elite

Hangman Adam Page has been absent from All Elite Wrestling television since being suspended by The Young Bucks earlier this year. Prior to his hiatus, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy had begun displaying villainous tendencies, especially in relation to his nemesis, Swerve Strickland. As such, the prospect of The Hangman reuniting with The Bucks and rejoining The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024 cannot be dismissed.

Page has history with many of the stars who will compete in the Anarchy in the Arena Match, including FTR and Bryan Danielson. Furthermore, aligning himself with The Elite would allow the 32-year-old star to resume his feud with current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland somewhere down the line, with The New Flavor possibly playing the babyface role in a character reversal.

#5: Speak of The Devil: MJF makes his AEW return at Double or Nothing 2024

Since losing the World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming. Recent reports indicate that The Salt of the Earth has undergone surgery for injuries which were afflicting him by the end of his 406-day-long title run, although no fixed timetable has been revealed regarding MJF's in-ring return.

In light of the mystery surrounding Friedman's future in All Elite Wrestling, The Devil could potentially make an unexpected comeback at Double or Nothing 2024. Wrestlers returning to action ahead of expected schedule is not uncommon in wrestling. An appearance at the pay-per-view could see MJF resume his feud with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom (whose member Roderick Strong will defend the International Title against Will Ospreay). He could also play a part in the Anarchy in the Arena match, which involves his fellow "pillars" Darby Allin and Jack Perry.

MJF poses after a win

It remains to be seen what kind of surprises Tony Khan has in store for fans at Double or Nothing 2024.

