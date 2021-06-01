5 Surprising moments from AEW Double or Nothing 2021

If the last year has taught us anything, fans make a huge difference. AEW Double or Nothing was proof of that on Sunday night.

AEW Double or Nothing was one of the best AEW shows in a long time. The rowdy crowd at in Daily's Place was rewarded with an entertaining, albeit long show.

We had a fun opening match, an excellent tag team match, an exciting Casino Battle Royale, a well deserved title change, a show stealing AEW World Title match and an entertaining Stadium Stampede main event. AEW is well set for the future as they go back onto the road in the coming months. Here's hoping they can find a way to keep the momentum going with the return of live crowds.

As we still try to figure out why people love singing Jungle Boy’s theme so much, let's look at the top five most surprising moments of AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

#5 Heels win every title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Young Bucks pull off a huge victory at AEW Double or Nothing.

AEW Double or Nothing was certainly a fun night with thousands of excited AEW fans in attendance for the first time in over a year. This was always going to be the case when fans returned to arenas en masse after the pandemic.

So what were the fans given for their support during these difficult times? At AEW Double or Nothing, it seemed their reward was watching a lot of heels win on Sunday night in Jacksonville. It was a good night for evil.

The Young Bucks were likely the most surprising to win their match. They even beat Jon Moxley in a relatively clean manner at AEW Double or Nothing. Miro dominated Lance Archer to retain the TNT Championship.

Britt Baker had an emotional victory to win her first AEW Women’s Championship. And Kenny Omega cheated his way to a huge triple threat victory to keep his AEW World Championship.

It is doubtful any AEW fan expected the heels to lose all their titles but to see no fan-pleasing title wins was a huge surprise as well.

