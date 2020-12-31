5 Things that AEW got right in 2020

The 2020 calendar year has been a tough one for businesses all around the world, including AEW. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen companies everywhere faced with unprecedented challenges. Tony Khan's promotion has been no exception.

In addition to the obvious issues caused by a professional wrestling company being unable to have a live crowd in attendance, AEW has also been affected by a number of travel restrictions in 2020.

This meant that - particularly in the early months of the pandemic - AEW had to tape several months of television with a limited crew of both wrestlers and staff.

Despite these hurdles, AEW's flagship show Dynamite was consistently entertaining throughout the year. Each of the four pay-per-view events that the promotion produced in 2020 delivered some top-notch action as well.

2020 was undoubtedly a major success for AEW, with the company achieving some of its highest ratings of all time towards the end of the year. Not everything has been perfect by any means, but AEW has had far more hits than misses over the past 12 months.

Before launching into this countdown of five things that AEW got right in 2020 from a business standpoint, it feels right to include a few words about Jon Huber, who tragically passed away a few days ago.

Huber, known to the wrestling world as Brodie Lee (and formerly Luke Harper in WWE), debuted with AEW back in March as The Exalted One of The Dark Order.

Brodie Lee last competed for AEW back in October, meaning that he was only an active member of the roster for seven months. In that brief period, though, he made a significant impact on the company, becoming one of only three men to hold the AEW TNT Championship in history.

Brodie Lee also helped transform The Dark Order faction from an undercard comedy act into a legitimate force on AEW television. His presence, however, was perhaps felt even more backstage.

Brodie Lee Jr. has been signed to an #AEW contract. ❤️https://t.co/njC6cckVAx — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 30, 2020

In the days since Huber's untimely passing, it has emerged just how much he was loved and respected by his peers. What has also been revealed is just how much AEW has done to support the Huber family during what must have been a desperately trying time.

The promotion even arranged for Huber's son, Brodie Lee Junior, to defeat current AEW Champion Kenny Omega at a recent Dynamite taping in an untelevised match. Following the match, Brodie Junior was presented with his own AEW Championship belt.

Whilst that in itself was a wonderful gesture, it has now been confirmed that Brodie Junior has been signed to a full AEW contract, which he will be able to take up once he reaches the age to do so.

The decision not to include this as part of an entry on a list article was made out of respect to all who have been affected by recent events. The article itself begins below, but the manner in which AEW has dealt with this tragic situation has been a credit to them. The legacy of Jon 'Brodie Lee' Huber shall never be forgotten.

#5 AEW was right to place proper emphasis on their tag team division in 2020

I’ve been known to throw out a few superlatives in my day 😂😉 but I think this was the best tag team match I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/oimRwfbnfq — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 1, 2020

Given that The Young Bucks are both Executive Vice Presidents in AEW it should come as no surprise that tag team wrestling is heavily focused on by the promotion.

However, so fantastic has some of the in-ring action been throughout 2020, that AEW should still be fully recognized for having hosted some of the best tag team matches in history over the past 12 months.

For anyone wondering, Dave Meltzer gave Kenny Omega/Hangman Page Vs The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution...



Six stars. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 6, 2020

Matt and Nick Jackson's AEW Tag Team Championship match with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at the Revolution pay-per-view event back in March was absolutely fantastic. Respected wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer even gave the bout a massive six-star rating, calling it one of the best matches he had ever seen.

The quality tag matches continued throughout the year, with The Young Bucks and FTR having a classic outing at November's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Rarely does an edition of AEW Dynamite go by without featuring a highly watchable tag team contest of some description. The division is stacked with great talent - and the promotion continues to invest in the future as well.

The likes of Top Flight and The Acclaimed have recently been brought into AEW and placed in high profile matches to allow them to display their considerable potential.

An aspect of professional wrestling that tends to continually get overlooked elsewhere, the tag team division is clearly a priority for AEW. The overall product is all the better for it.