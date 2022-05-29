5 things that can happen if MJF no shows AEW Double or Nothing 2022: Wardlow in Main Event, Surprise Dream Match 

MJF may not show up for his match at AEW Double or Nothing with Wardlow since he missed a meet-and-greet event scheduled for the day before his match. These are rumors, but when there's smoke, there's fire.

For months, it was rumored that MJF was unhappy with his contract. The star even spoke candidly in interviews where he said that "all these f**king ex-WWE guys" were making an absurd amount of money but couldn't compare to his screen presence.

With that said, it's unclear if this is a work or just an unhappy performer putting up his price before a big pay-per-view appearance. All that aside, Tony Khan and the AEW team have probably started envisioning backup plans to make up for MJF's possible lack of availability. Here are five things that could happen if the former Pinnacle leader backs out of the show.

5) MJF asks to be released from his AEW contract

Does the Salt of the Earth want out?

While it's unclear whether MJF is trying to hold AEW hostage for a bigger payday, this remains a high possibility. MJF has consistently hinted that he would be in line for a huge contract offer from WWE, identifying that his value in the market has increased considerably over the last three years.

Moreover, his 'friend' Cody Rhodes is now enjoying an excellent run at the top of the card, having returned to WWE. Of course, MJF still has a couple of years left on his contract, and there's no guarantee that Khan would even release him from it. The promotion's president has rarely allowed talent to leave, opting for their contract to run out. It'll be interesting to see where this goes.

4) Tony Khan hands Wardlow a new AEW contract

Wardlow gets his reward?

Wardlow was supposed to beat MJF to be 'released' from his contract in the storyline. If he loses, the stipulation is that he will be banned from signing with AEW. Now, the probability of this happening is speculative and highly doubtful.

The angle could be a possible way to take advantage of real life and let it come onscreen. Furthermore, it would come across as a shoot and give an added reason for people to tune into Dynamite to see Wardlow's status. Mr Mayhem is over with the crowd, and it's best to make hay while the sun still shines.

3) Tony Khan cancels the match

Fans don't get what they want

Tony Khan created AEW to cater to the hardcore fanbase and give them what they want. Of course, there are instances where he can't deliver despite his best intentions. Let's be clear- Tony Khan isn't the first to face these issues. Many fans will remember Steve Austin famously walking out of WWE in 2002 due to being unhappy with creative.

Wise voices suggest it's best just to turn this into a storyline and run with it. On the other hand, months of build-up were supposed to lead to Wardlow coming on top, with the payoff being MJF getting his 'just deserts.' Will Khan cancel now? Unlikely, but nothing is off the table.

2) The world championship match becomes a three-way

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 1999: WWF Survivor Series PPV: The Big Show defeated Triple H and The Rock in a triple threat match to win the WWF Title. #OnThisDay in 1999: WWF Survivor Series PPV: The Big Show defeated Triple H and The Rock in a triple threat match to win the WWF Title. https://t.co/G3kIJ4IeLf

While this would seem like a bit of a panic move, it's not without precedence. Go back to WWE Survivor Series 1999, where Big Show replaced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Triple Threat Main Event for the WWE/WWF Title. It was a bit of a shock move but served its purpose, allowing Big Show to become an interim champion.

Of course, in this instance, Wardlow is perhaps one of the most popular stars in AEW right now. Putting him as a surprise in the night's final match would seem like a WWE move. Of course, this is not to say Wardlow should win the bout, but it seems like something that could work given his current standing in the company.

1) Wardlow faces Goldberg at Double or Nothing

In what could become a reality, AEW could recruit Goldberg for a one-night-only event where he could do the honors for Wardlow. Goldberg is considered a free agent since his WWE contract expired. It seems that the 55-year-old star wrestled his last match ever against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February.

However, many have made comparisons between Wardlow and Goldberg multiple times and have said that Wardlow is the second coming of the WCW star. The question is whether Khan would open up his cheque book to bring The Icon in AEW? In wrestling, anything is possible.

