5 times CM Punk has been involved in backstage heat with top AEW stars

CM Punk is no stranger to sparking real-life altercations with fellow stars and stirring up controversy. The AEW World Champion rubbed fellow colleagues the wrong way with his brash comments.

Punk stated that the EVPs of the promotion were irresponsible while Tony Khan was seated next to him at the media scrum after their All Out pay-per-view.

There was a scuffle between the Second City Saint and other stars after the media scrum. After Chris Jericho had a word with the media, he was seen whispering into Tony Khan's ear about the incident that had just taken place.

Below are five stars from Tony Khan's promotion that CM Punk has had real-life backstage feuds with.

#5. Real-life heat with former best friend Colt Cabana

(Left) CM Punk (Right) Colt Cabana

CM Punk and Colt Cabana were real-life friends during their early career days. They competed together in Ring of Honor (ROH) and were tag team champions on the independent circuit.

The two are currently a part of the AEW roster. The former WWE Superstar's controversial promo last month led to backstage tension between him and fellow talents from Tony Khan's promotion.

Over time, it was reported that real-life heat had evolved owing to Cabana allegedly causing trouble to the already ignited Punk and Page real-life feud.

#4. Rivalry with Hangman Page in the ring and backstage

CM Punk defeated Hangman Page to win his first AEW World Championship

The two men collided in their feud for the AEW World Championship a few months ago. At the Double Or Nothing in May this year, the Second City Saint won his first title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During promos for their match, the two held nothing back in taunting and taking digs at each other. That was reportedly due to the real-life heat between the two stars.

On Punk's recent return in August2022 after recovering from a foot injury, he went into business by himself and called out Page in his promo for a rematch for his title. This was essentially supposed to be the build-up of his match against Jon Moxley for the unification of the AEW World and Interim World titles.

At the media scrum after All Out, Punk stated that Page was an 'empty-headed f**king dumb f**k.' Thus, seemingly making it known that their rivalry was far from over.

#3. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk feuded in 2021

The AEW stars clashed with each other in 2021. They battled it out at Full Gear 2021 in an intense match where the two took out their frustrations on each other. While one thought their feud came to an end, it still seeps into this day with them taking digs at each other.

In Punk's controversial promo, he called out Eddie Kingston as the 'third-best Eddie he ever stepped into the ring with. Earlier in April, amidst his feud with Hangman Page, the AEW World Champion highlighted that he respected all of his opponents except for Kingston. The 40-year-old star instantly took to Twitter against Punk following both digs.

The two men worked together during their tenure at IWA (Independent Wrestling Association). They had an altercation in the locker room, which was later confirmed by an anonymous witness. Their dislike for each other stuck with them till their shift to All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk came face-to-face during their WWE tenure. Hardy made his second return to the company in 2007 and challenged Edge for the WWE Championship. Soon after, ECW merged with WWE, and CM Punk was added to the WWE roster.

The Charismatic Enigma was not the only one seeking to be a main eventer. An eager Punk had set his sights on becoming the face of the McMahon-led company.

In 2009 they collided in a steel cage match wherein Hardy was forced out of the company on losing. The former WWE Superstar took Hardy's World Championship title after cashing in his MITB contract at the Extreme Rules event.

The two reportedly took their backstage feud to the ring due to Jeff Hardy's real-life alcohol addiction and his opponent being a straight edge.

#1. Backstage altercation with The Elite

CM Punk again found himself in hot water for citing that AEW's Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) were 'irresponsible.'

After the media scrum, an altercation took place between Ace Steel and CM Punk against The Elite. Steel allegedly bit The Cleaner and hurled a chair at Nick Jackson, resulting in him getting a black eye.

Punk even called out the returning MJF for 's**ting where he eats.' The two were involved in an intense rivalry before the 26-year-old's last televised appearance in May.

Friedman seemed to be clear about his intentions on eyeing the AEW World Championship and will address fans on Dynamite this week.

