5 top AEW stars who won't win a title in 2022

AEW has an extremely stacked roster that has a lot of talent fighting to get on television. With only so many spots available, it's difficult for owner Tony Khan to feature everyone on Dynamite and Rampage. Becoming a champion is even tougher when the competition is so heavy.

The TNT, Tag Team, Women’s, TBS and AEW World Championships have all seen noteworthy names in their respective scenes. With such a deep roster, Tony Khan has been walking a tightrope in managing big names like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson as well as home-grown champions like Britt Baker and Adam Page.

However, not everyone is destined to hold a championship. Whether it's due to age, lack of star power, inexperience, or just bad timing, some wrestlers seem unlikely to win any titles in the immediate future. That's not to say it won't ever happen, but 2022 might not be the right time for it.

Here are five top AEW stars who won't win a title in 2022.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion and has been pivotal in establishing the company as an alternative to WWE.

Le Champion carried the promotion on his back in the beginning and was highly entertaining as the top guy. Thanks to his matches with Hangman Page, Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, the championship was given immediate credibility and Jericho was solidified as the ace of the company.

But times have changed and the promotion has evolved. Now that Jericho has done his part to establish AEW, he no longer needs to hold a championship to remain relevant. His name and star power alone is enough to carry his feuds.

As the leader of The Inner Circle and now the Jericho Appreciation Society, the Influencer will probably not be involved in any title pictures as he puts his focus on mentoring the likes of 2.0 and Daniel Garcia.

#4. Former IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage

In 2021, Christian Cage became IMPACT World Champion at the age of 47

When Christian Cage made his in-ring debut back at AEW Revolution 2021, he looked to be in the best shape of his life. The possibility of him featuring in the AEW main event scene immediately felt possible.

Ultimately, he went on to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship at All Out in a losing effort, having beaten him to the Impact World Title just a few weeks before that.

However, Captain Charisma would slip down the pecking order in AEW and has now settled into the role of mentor to AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Jurassic Express. It is admittedly a great landing spot for Christian as he is able to share his vast knowledge of the wrestling business with a future star in Jungle Boy.

Christian's brief feud with Omega seemed like the last chance he had to be viewed as a top star in the industry. At 48 years old, he has nothing left to prove and may serve best as a veteran figure and mentor.

#3. AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes signed with All Elite Wrestling shortly after his release from WWE. The veteran immediately made an impression with a classic match against his brother Cody at the company's first pay-per-view. AEW still uses Dustin for the occasional program and backstage coaching sessions with younger talent.

Dustin has had a couple of title matches involving the Tag Team and TNT Championships, but he is yet to win one. The story of a respected veteran with one final title reign left in the tank is one the promotion may explore at some point.

However, the long-tenured WWE legend is already in his 50's and clearly reaching the end of his career after spending the majority of it in WWE as Goldust.

While he has featured in big matches occasionally, such as his most recent bout against CM Punk, the elder Rhodes brother mostly sticks around the lower card and has made sporadic appearances in AEW Dark, Elevation and segments with the Nightmare Family.

At this point, the likelihood of The Natural winning one more title seems unlikely. It's clear that the promotion is positioning him as a backstage mentor for the next generation of young wrestlers.

His experience is invaluable and will be a great asset to the company. And while some fans would love to see the grizzled veteran make a final push for a title, even Dustin would agree that the time for him to hold championship gold has passed him by.

#2. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho made her surprise debut at All Out 2021

Much was expected of Ruby Soho when she first made a surprise appearance at All Out 2021. Her run in WWE was underwhelming, so it's no surprise that Soho looked refreshed as she appeared to a thunderous ovation before winning the Women’s Casino Battle Royale.

However, Soho would go on to lose her title opportunities against Britt Baker for the Women's Championship and Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Since then, she's been treading water and has featured mostly on Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Whatever momentum Soho had on her debut has cooled off significantly. With the company adding more new signings to the women's division such as Toni Storm, it doesn't seem like Soho is that high on the priority list.

Currently, The Runaway is involved in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and that seems to be the best way for her to win an accolade in the company. The TBS and Women's World Championships feel beyond her reach, at least for this year.

#1. Eddie Kingston

A title win for Eddie Kingston would cause fans to explode. He is one of the most popular names on the roster, whether heel or babyface, and an underdog story that ends in championship gold for The Mad King is almost too good not to be told.

The only thing holding him back is the company's long-term plans, with several other names likely lined up to win the belt. CM Punk is next in line to challenge World Champion Hangman Page and is clearly the bigger star.

While Kingston is credible enough to be a contender for the strap, he might have to bide his time a little longer before he fulfills his dream of becoming a champion in the company.

