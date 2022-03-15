5 ways AEW could book The Hardy Boyz

AEW Dynamite last week featured the official debut of the Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy. He signed with All Elite Wrestling after his 90 day non-compete clause expired following his WWE release. He would come to the rescue of his real-life brother, Matt Hardy, who had just been excommunicated from his previous faction AHFO.

The Hardy Boyz has been vocal about wanting one final run as they look to cement their position as one of wrestling's greatest duos. Now that they have reunited once again with a brand new company, the possibilities are endless as to how they would be booked.

Here are five things Matt and Jeff Hardy can do in Tony Khan's promotion.

#5. The Hardy Boyz vs Sting and Darby Allin

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo WHO HAD THE HARDY BOYZ ACROSS THE RING FROM STING AND DARBY ALLIN IN AEW ON THEIR 2022 WRESTLING BINGO CARD?!?!? hhahahah #AEWDynamite WHO HAD THE HARDY BOYZ ACROSS THE RING FROM STING AND DARBY ALLIN IN AEW ON THEIR 2022 WRESTLING BINGO CARD?!?!? hhahahah #AEWDynamite https://t.co/7bM9Nwfk8y

Hardy Boyz and the duo of Sting and Darby Allin may be on the same page on the previous Dynamite, but it may not be long before both the teams square off.

It's no secret that Jeff Hardy has had a huge influence on Darby Allin and that Hardy Boyz in turn was inspired by the legend himself, Sting.

Matt Hardy recently sat down with Essentially Sports for an interview where he pitched a potential dream match between the face painted duo and The Hardy Boyz sometime in the future.

"I think he’s helped Darby Allin out so much and they both help one another up," Matt Hardy said. "Darby’s youthful enthusiasm helps Sting out as well. And I love them together as a team. And I don’t know if one day sometime in the future the Hardy Boyz ever reform in AEW, I would love to do the Hardy Boyz versus Darby Allin and Sting," said Hardy.

It will be an epic clash for the ages between different wrestling generations. Fans will be delighted to see the Coffin Drop and Swanton Bomb in the same match for sure.

#4. The Hardy Boyz vs FTR or ReDragon in tag team dream matches

FTR is one of the the top tag teams in AEW

AEW has one of the most stacked tag team divisions in the industry right now and Hardy Boyz has a plethora of opponents that they can possibly face. The two tag teams that should be at the top of the list are FTR and ReDragon.

Matt Hardy has previously revealed that he and Jeff always wanted to wrestle the former Undisputed Era members, even naming them as dream opponents in a tweet:

"Gotta be honest - It was great to hear the team name of "reDRagon" & the finisher "Chasing the Dragon" on #AEWDynamite tonight.. @theBobbyFish & @KORcombat are HUGE pickups for @AEW. It’s a team that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I always wanted to wrestle against." tweeted Matt Hardy.

The two duos may have contrasting styles, but the battle between high-flyers and technical grapplers is sure to be highly entertaining. Then there is FTR who are a mixture of old-school bruisers coupled with modern athleticism. It could pose an intimidating challenge for the veteran Hardys to see if they can keep up with the younger generation.

#3. The Hardy Boyz revive their Broken gimmick and face House of Black in a cinematic match

Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero

Matt Hardy experienced a career resurgence back in 2016 when he debuted his 'Broken' gimmick and created his very own Broken Universe in IMPACT. He would involve the rest of his family, including his wife and kids, in a feud with his brother Jeff, which featured a well-received cinematic match called the 'Final Deletion'.

In fact, it was so popular that it was recreated in WWE and AEW as well. Jeff Hardy would also be added to the macabre storyline and be known as Brother Nero.

Malakai Black leads his own sinister stable in the House of Black alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews. If the two teams were to face each other down the road, it would be the perfect time to bring back Broken Matt and Brother Nero in an epic cinematic showdown.

#2. The Hardy Boyz go after the AEW Tag Team Championship

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt revealed he and his brother's intentions for reuniting in All Elite Wrestling. They want to cement their legacy by going after the only tag titles that have eluded them in their illustrious career, the AEW Tag Team Championship.

"It means that it's time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. There's one last major title we need to win and that's the AEW World Tag Team Titles," Matt began by saying. "It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever." [H/T- Fightful]

The only thing standing in their way is the current champions Jurassic Express made up of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Can the Hardy Boyz dethrone the popular tandem?

#1. The Hardy Boyz renew their rivalry with The Young Bucks

The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks have engaged in an epic rivalry in the past in Ring of Honor. The EVPs were of course influenced by Matt and Jeff growing up and adopted the daredevil, high-flying style as their own.

Now that Jeff Hardy has joined Tony Khan's promotion and reunited with his brother, Matt Hardy, the highly-anticipated match between the two teams isn't a pipe dream any longer.

During the latest installment of Being The Elite, The Bucks and The Hardys had a brief confrontation to further fuel this possibility. Matt vowed that they won't be able to stop them from winning the AEW World Tag Championship this year.

"You know why we're here to AEW," said Matt Hardy. "Do you know why brother Nero Jeff Hardy is here? We are here to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team of all time," said Matt Hardy."And I know you guys have plans to win the AEW world tag team championships again. Well, so do we, and we don't plan on letting anyone stop us, and that includes you [The Young Bucks]."

The dream match between these two iconic tandems needs to happen in a pay-per-view down the road as it could feasibly be a good reason to highlight the tag team division in the main event. The star power and history of these rivals definitely warrants that position.

Edited by Pratik Singh

