5 ways AEW could book the finish of MJF vs. CM Punk

AEW is finally pulling the trigger on MJF vs. CM Punk. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the two stars will compete inside the squared circle, live from Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Since November, the company has been teasing this when the Straight Edge Superstar first came face to face with the loudmouth from Long Island. We have seen epic back and forth promos between two of the best talkers in the game, but no physical blows were thrown.

Somehow MJF has managed to avoid a showdown, whether it is walking away from a confrontation or putting his cronies Wardlow and Shawn Spears in Punk's way.

However, Punk has jumped through every hoop and obstacle that MJF has put in his way. But it came to a head-on last week's Dynamite when the leader of The Pinnacle finally accepted Punk's challenge, warning that his career comeback would end in the same place it began.

Now that the highly-anticipated match is upon us, how will it go down? Here are five ways Tony Khan can book a finish for CM Punk vs. MJF.

#5. AEW books a screwy no-contest finish to extend the rivalry

The Punk/MJF feud has been masterfully paced thus far. But it seemed with how long it was being dragged out that it would only make sense if the company had the blow-off match on a pay-per-view.

A first-time match between the two wrestlers at Revolution 2022 will draw box-office numbers for the pay-per-view. Instead, it takes place on an episode of Dynamite, even though it's in front of a partisan hometown crowd for Punk. If that pay-per-view is still the endgame, the match should end in a no-contest to extend the feud further.

Perhaps MJF teases the audience but no shows when it's time for the match. The Pinnacle leader could even walk out halfway through the contest, leading to an arena brawl to throw the match out. Don't be surprised if MJF somehow manages to find a way to escape a beatdown that the Chicago crowd is clamoring to see.

