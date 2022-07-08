5 ways former WWE Superstar Paige can potentially debut in AEW

Paige took to Twitter this week to bid goodbye to her decade-long journey with WWE. Her shocking departure also brought closure to her "Paige" moniker as WWE owns the rights to her in-ring name as its intellectual property.

It was bittersweet news for many of her admirers, who have fond memories of the British star's illustrious time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, with The Glampire's WWE chapter officially a thing of the past, many fans are pondering her future in professional wrestling.

Despite being driven into early retirement in 2018, the Anti-Diva recently teased lacing up her wrestling boots again. With the English star officially hitting free agency, she is eligible to appear for any promotion she desires.

The 29-year-old could potentially storm into the AEW Women's division, which is in dire need of a top-caliber female star. Tony Khan can capitalize on the British star's free agent status and ink a deal with her right off the bat.

With that being said, let's explore five ways in which Paige can show up in AEW.

#5. Tony Khan names Paige as the General manager of AEW Dynamite and Rampage

The former Divas Champion was appointed as GM of SmackDown in 2018

AEW President Tony Khan hasn't come across as a firm believer in having a General Manager for the company's flagship programming. Rather than appointing an authority figure, he has been a hands-on boss in producing weekly shows up until now.

But Mr. Khan can reduce the burden on his shoulders if he appoints Saraya as the first GM of Dynamite and Rampage.

The Glampire has proven to be a multi-faceted talent in and out of the ring. She served as the GM of SmackDown for the better part of 2018 and showed a strong foothold in that role.

AEW might pull off a similar move and change the entire landscape of its shows. Having Paige appear on the weekly program can help draw significant eyeballs for the product, which is something the company has needed for quite a while now.

#4. Paige shows up alongside her brothers in AEW

Paige comes from the well-known Knight family who run the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) based in Norwich, England.

The inaugural NXT Women's Champion has two brothers - Zak Zodiac and Roy Bevis, who failed tryout with WWE back in the day.

With The Anti-Diva relishing tremendous success in the global juggernaut, the siblings never got the opportunity to work together in the same promotion. But that could change if Mr. Khan takes The Glampire and her brothers under his umbrella.

Not too long ago, Zodiac teased the idea of a possible brother-sister reunion in AEW.

Saraya can become a manager for her brothers and help them thrive in the tag team division until she gets medical clearance to compete in the ring again.

#3. The Glampire joins The Blackpool Combat Club

Could the British star join the BCC?

Both Paige and William Regal hail from England. Is this background history convincing enough for the fanbase to believe that the former Divas Champion rightfully belongs in The Blackpool Combat Club? Maybe not.

But AEW didn't explain Cesaro's inclusion in the BCC other than that he is a technically sound wrestler like Bryan Danielson. Keeping this absurd logic in mind, the Anti-Diva could be the perfect wrestler to fill a potential female spot in the group.

The stable could ignite a mixed tag team feud with The House of Black, who recently enrolled Julia Hart in their faction.

#2. The Anti-Diva could replace Julia Hart in The House of Black

Could Black recruit the British star into his group?

Malakai Black is notorious for corrupting fellow wrestlers' gimmicks and prompting them to embrace slow-burn heel turns.

In doing so, he has recruited the likes of Brody King and Julia Hart to his House of Black. The former WWE Superstar could execute the same process to bring Paige under his wing.

He might even have her replace Hart, given that the latter is still inexperienced and hasn't made much impact since turning heel.

On the flip side, The Glampire is a natural heel worker who can provide a much-needed spotlight to The House of Black. The Anti-Diva embracing a sadistic persona could be reminiscent of Alexa Bliss' gimmick during her alliance with Bray Wyatt in WWE.

#1. Paige vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2022

Paige confronting Thunder Rosa to set up an AEW Women's World Championship match at the All Out pay-per-view would send fans into a frenzy.

La Mera Mera needs a credible opponent following her triumph over Toni Storm at Forbidden Door. The Glampire could pose a formidable threat to Rosa's fairytale title run.

The Mexican star recently tipped The British star to join AEW as she thinks the latter can bolster the women's roster. Paige's potential return to in-ring competition in AEW could be a catalyst in bringing lapsed fans back to the product.

Imagine the possibilities if the English star dethrones Rosa. Wrestling fans could witness a blockbuster dream match between Paige and Dr. Britt Baker down the road.

