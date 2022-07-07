5 ways MJF can make a surprising return to AEW

A few weeks back, MJF cut a scathing promo on AEW Dynamite, where he criticized the company's treatment of him. The Salt of the Earth also dissed the viewers for failing to recognize his in-ring talent.

Since then, MJF hasn't appeared on AEW programming. AEW President Tony Khan has been asked about MJF's absence, but he has outwardly refused to comment on the wrestler's current status with the company. This indicates that the issues between the young star and the AEW management are far from over.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the veteran manager said he believes that MJF's frustration with the company and Tony Khan is real.

"Because there was a lot of buzz and lot of talk when it happened and MJF was so hot coming off the pay-per-view and then he did the promo 'fire me you f****ing mark' or whatever, what's real and what's not, he really feels that way we think and he is now venting it on television." [2:05 - 2:34]

If MJF and Tony Khan manage to work out their issues, the 26-year-old's eventual return could be a memorable moment that injects fresh momentum into AEW television. The promotion can then reignite their biggest storyline of the year.

Here are 5 ways Maxwell Jacob Friedman can make a surprising return to AEW.

#5 MJF defeats Wardlow as a surprise opponent to win the TNT Championship

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow absolutely mauled Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion. He has been one of the hottest babyfaces in the company since defeating Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Double or Nothing and his championship win is indeed well-deserved.

Mr. Mayhem can now go on a tear in the company, defeating a series of opponents and contenders until there are no challengers to the throne. With All Out just around the corner, there's every chance that he could be holding the title until then. Perhaps the War Dog can issue an open challenge at the pay-per-view, which perfectly sets up MJF's return as the surprise challenger.

This time around, the Pinnacle leader's nefarious tactics could lead to an upset victory, stealing the thunder from his former bodyguard. Not only is this a great way to bring MJF back to television, it immediately establishes him as a champion and major presence in the company once more, with the option of restarting his feud with Wardlow as well.

#4 MJF returns at All Out for a live contract negotiation and signs a new deal with AEW

MJF's issues with AEW stem from a reported contract dispute

MJF's contract dispute with All Elite Wrestling is well-documented. He publicly teased his free agency in 2024 and has openly courted interest from WWE. There are also reports from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful that the Salt of the Earth is looking to possibly branch into Hollywood as well:

“MJF has had a growing interest in pursuing Hollywood opportunities. According to his friends, as well as other consistent sources, MJF has been speaking more about the possibility of getting into acting. He’d mentioned this in an interview with Ariel Helwani, the same one that helped start the issues between him and AEW."

Sapp continued, noting that Friedman has allegedly recorded a voice-over for an animated role:

"He also claimed to have recorded a voiceover for an animated role that comes out next year. People within AEW have heard that MJF had meetings set up last week in LA later in the week to possibly explore that route. Many have heard this mentioned as far back as March.” (H/T: BodySlam)

However, if Tony Khan manages to tie Friedman down to an improved contract, they can translate their real-life issues into a storyline angle, promoting a live contract negotiation segment at All Out.

This could help sell additional pay-per-view buys. Wrestling fans are already intrigued by the situation and would definitely tune in to see if the Dynamite Ring winner does show up and sign the contract the boss puts on offer.

#3 MJF verbally abuses Tony Khan in another pipebomb promo

MJF criticized AEW owner Tony Khan in his infamous pipebomb promo

Tony Khan has so far refrained from turning himself into an on-screen character. Despite staying behind the scenes most of the time, it did not stop Maxwell Jacob Friedman from publicly humiliating him in his fiery pipebomb promo last month. The Salt of the Earth called Khan a "f****ing mark" and expressed his desire to be fired from the promotion.

If and when he eventually returns to the promotion, there is little chance that he would have changed his stance on the boss. It wouldn't be surprising to see Friedman continue his verbal tirade, attacking Khan once more.

This could be the impetus to finally bring Tony Khan out on air to denounce the young star, possibly kick-starting a boss vs. employee fued. Given the AEW President's lack of promo skills, it might not be something wrestling fans want to see. But it seems like the storyline will inevitably lead to this moment.

#2 MJF holds Dynamite hostage at the start of the broadcast

MJF is no stranger to controversy and he loves to be the center of attention. If and when he does eventually return to AEW, he will want to make the biggest splash possible. What better way to do so than to hold up the live broadcast right as it airs. Perhaps the Salt of the Earth can stage a sitdown protest in the ring, refusing to budge and letting the show begin until his contract demands are met.

Tony Khan has so far refused to comment on the controversy surrounding MJF's reportedly strained relationship with AEW. Appearing on a recent episode of the podcast, Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said:

"I can't comment on that part. I would say that it was a great night overall at the Forum, on the aggregate," Tony Khan said (H/T - Fightful)

This would certainly infuriate the young star, who will demand to be acknowledged on television or risk disrupting the entire show. This could set the ball rolling on a Tony Khan vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman on-screen feud that will dominate the rest of the year.

#1 MJF attacks the winner of CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. That’s the vision. CM Punk vs Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. That’s the vision. https://t.co/tf32v8kST0

Jon Moxley overcame the monstrous challenge of Brody King to retain his AEW Interim World Championship on tonight's Dynamite. With no clear challenger on the horizon, the Blackpool Combat Club member could feasibly hold the title until All Out in September.

If CM Punk manages to recover by then, that could perfectly set up a Champion vs. Champion match to crown the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

It promises to be a blockbuster main event that could headline the pay-per-view. What better way for the Salt of the Earth to make a seismic impact than to appear at the conclusion of the match to attack the winner?

The final image of the young star standing tall in the middle of the ring holding up the title would be the talk of the wrestling world. Friedman knows how to steal the spotlight and lap up all the attention. It would be best for him to announce his return in this manner.

