5 Superstars AEW could release in 2022

With AEW booming in the wrestling industry, Tony Khan has seemingly made all the right decisions. A major part of AEW's success is the heavy-duty roster that is dedicated to spectacular performances. A lineup that consists of fiery young stars like Dante Martin, along with experienced veterans like CM Punk, is bound to be great.

Asked is if there can be too much talent on the AEW roster? Tony Khan stated that he likes to always keep AEW at the forefront of the fans minds as the home of pro wrestling. AEW is the place where you will see the best pro wrestlers,so the roster is constantly evolving.

However, roster acquisitions and releases are a part of every wrestling promotion, and AEW is no exception. Superstars can be released depending on a large variety of reasons. Here are 5 All Elite stars who may possibly be released in 2022.

#5 Lance Archer might be let go from AEW

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK! Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!

After making a spectacular debut on AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer went on to have an impactful run as an all elite wrestler. The MurderHawk Monster was on a roll when he fell victim to a botched move. In the match against Eddie Kingston, a failed moonsault had Lance landing on his neck, causing an injury that would put him out of commission for a while.

Although Lance Archer has recovered, he is still to be booked for matches in AEW. Unfortunately, his absence has dramatically reduced his prevalence among All Elite fans. Given the circumstances, it is possible that Tony Khan might be looking to release the former WWE star. The current AEW roster has never looked better, and releasing an absent wrestler might not make much of a difference currently.

