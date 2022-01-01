5 current WWE stars who could sign for AEW in 2022 - Former Universal Champion, Former IC Champion

AEW has become an attractive destination for former WWE Superstars.

This year alone, they have signed a number of ex-WWE talent in Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. As they have gone on to make an indelible impact on the company and truly showcase their true potential, there are a number of WWE stars who are experiencing the exact opposite.

Whether it's getting misused on the main roster or stuck in mind-numbing storylines, there are a bunch of signed WWE talent that could benefit from a change of scenery.

Here are 5 current WWE stars that could and should sign with AEW in 2022.

#5. AEW prediction - Sami Zayn

When reports emerged that Kevin Owens’ WWE contract was coming to an end, it was reported that his best friend Sami Zayn’s was nearly up too. While KO eventually re-signed, Zayn's current contract situation is still unclear.

The former NXT champion is doing some of the best heel work in his career right now, but he is still grossly underutilized. His recent interaction with Brock Lesnar on SmackDown has been great television, but what Zayn got in return was a slide back down to the mid-card scene. Now, he's entered the Intercontinental title mix once more.

Zayn has all the potential to be both a top heel and babyface wherever he goes, and AEW could be the place for him to feel like a top star once again outside of WWE. He has had a previously successful run in the indies and has crossed paths with a number of AEW stars. We all know he can go in the ring. Coupled with his captivating promo skills, Zayn would be a great addition to the AEW roster.

