5 formerly underrated WWE Superstars who have found success in AEW

AEW has become a serious contender to WWE's popularity, growing exponentially since its inception.

Even hardcore World Wrestling Entertainment fans will be hard-pressed to deny that Tony Khan has masterfully handled his wrestling promotion to give Vince McMahon a run for his money.

A big part of All Elite Wrestling's success is the roster. Tony Khan has been quick to acquire talent at opportune moments, picking up several WWE released wrestlers to add to AEW's ranks.

This has helped the relatively new promotion to gain the much-needed legitimacy of the wrestling community, along with getting some top-notch, experienced stars on the roster.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “AEW’s treatment (of talent) is a million times better than WWE’s ever was



Because the Khan family are owners of sports teams, so they come at it from a sports stand point.”



- Chris Jericho

AEW's management has also been viewed as better than Vince McMahon's company in several ways. Jim Cornette, for instance, has pointed out how AEW's promos are much better handled.

This has significantly improved the careers of multiple stars who decided to jump ship to AEW.

Here are 5 of those former underrated WWE wrestlers who are currently doing much better at AEW.

#5 Shawn Spears had an underwhelming run in WWE

Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) trained at the Hart Wrestling School in Cambridge, Ontario, which is an excellent start for any wrestler.

However, he was not really successful in his former ventures in several WWE developmental territories. His run in NXT and SmackDown can hardly be considered game-changing.

Shawn Spears has stated that it took him a long time to finally decide to take a shot at himself and make the switch to AEW. The Pinnacle member has even confessed that he was not initially confident about his decision.

However, AEW has pushed Shawn Spears in a much more concrete manner. His gimmick as a member of MJF's Pinnacle and his affinity with Wardlow have presented a unique dynamic in the All Elite arena.

While the Chairman is not really on the frontline of the company's roster, his impact on current storylines cannot be understated. Wardlow's story arc and the CM Punk-MJF feud have featured Shawn's presence quite prominently.

It is safe to say that Shawn Spears is much more relevant in AEW right now than his unstable career in Vince McMahon's organization.

