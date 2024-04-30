5 WWE tag teams who can retire The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz revolutionized tag team wrestling through their groundbreaking work in WWE alongside The Dudley Boyz, Edge, and Christian. Matt Hardy departed AEW after a four-year stint in the promotion and has recently appeared on TNA as a free agent. His brother Jeff is still under contract with the Tony Khan-led company, although the deal will reportedly expire soon.

As such, speculations have been raging among fans regarding the future of the former Team Xtreme, with many fans keen to witness The Hardys return to the Stamford-based promotion for one final run before hanging up their boots. With new championships being introduced by Chief Content Officer Triple H, action is heating up in WWE's tag team division.

Should The Hardy Boyz decide to return to the promotion, they will find several accomplished teams with the credibility to retire them from pro wrestling.

#1: Big Money Match: Street Profits vs The Hardys in WWE

After impressing fans at NXT for three years, the Street Profits were called to the main roster in 2019. Since then, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have emerged as one of the company's most popular and exciting teams, with multiple reigns as tag team champions on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

Recently, The Profits won a four-way number-one contender's match on SmackDown for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles currently held by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

If The Hardys decide to sign with World Wrestling Entertainment, a feud with Ford and Dawkins could further elevate them. Furthermore, retiring the legendary Matt and Jeff Hardy would solidify The Profits' legacy in the promotion forever.

#2: Family Matters: Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline vs The Hardy Boyz

The Bloodline has been running roughshod over the WWE locker room since its formation nearly four years ago. Although Roman Reigns has been missing since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes, his enforcer Solo Sikoa seems to have taken over the faction, kicking out Jimmy Uso and introducing former NJPW star Tama Tonga in his stead.

Sikoa and Tonga are locked in a feud with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. However, if The Hardys sign with WWE, they could return to Smackdown and challenge the reformed Bloodline.

A dominant victory over Matt and Jeff Hardy would work wonders to establish the legitimacy of Sikoa and Tonga, especially if they defeat the beloved veterans in a retirement bout.

#3: Battle of the Greats: The Usos take on The Hardys

The exemplary work put on by The Usos over the last few years has played a massive role in revitalizing popular interest in WWE's product. Jimmy and Jey Uso are regarded as two of the greatest tag team competitors of all time, having received praise from fans and veterans alike, including Matt Hardy.

The Usos have already made history in the sports entertainment juggernaut as the longest reigning tag team champions, and when they main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. If The Hardy Boyz make their WWE comeback, the two teams could clash in an iconic rivalry.

Furthermore, retiring Matt and Jeff Hardy would be an accomplishment that could raise the Usos' stock even higher in WWE.

#4: Clash of generations: The Creeds vs The Hardys

The Creed Brothers impressed the wrestling fans through their work in NXT, where they debuted in 2020. Their incredible athleticism and in-ring work allowed them to appear on RAW in 2023, where they competed alongside decorated and experienced tag teams such as Alpha Academy, DIY, and The New Day.

According to recent reports, Brutus and Julis Creed's future seems bright. They may be looking at an impending heel turn and alliance with Chad Gable. A program with iconic veterans like The Hardy Boyz would greatly benefit The Creed Brothers.

Furthermore, retiring the former six-time World Tag Team Champions would secure a lot of heat and lend significant credibility to The Creeds in the tag division.

#5: Howdy, Hardys: The Hardy Boyz battle Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan

The WWE Universe is keenly awaiting the potential return of Uncle Howdy in light of the promotion airing glitches and QR codes similar to the messages that foreshadowed Bray Wyatt's return in 2022.

Matt Hardy added fuel to the fire through his social media responses to the broadcast teases, furthering speculations of his involvement in the angle, considering his history with Wyatt.

Interestingly, recent reports have hinted at the prospect of Erick Rowan returning to WWE. If The Hardys are back in the global entertainment monolith, they could face off against Uncle Howdy and Rowan.

Given that all four are experienced in building psychology-based narratives involving supernatural elements, a program pitting Team Xtreme against Howdy and Rowan could make for a very compelling storyline, especially if the latter retires The Hardys from active competition.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Hardy Boys in pro wrestling.