5 WWE tag teams and factions that could reunite in AEW

AEW is slowly becoming one of the top wrestling promotions in the world. It took many companies a lot of time to build their reputation and brand. However, AEW’s financial standing and publicity have helped it reach the top very quickly. Several big signings have also helped the company gain a lot of popularity in such a short time.

While many WWE legends have joined AEW, not many tag teams or factions have made the move or reunited in the new promotion. Fans can look forward to seeing some iconic WWE tag teams and factions reuniting in AEW in the years to come.

Let's take a look at five such iconic WWE teams and factions that could reunite in AEW someday:

#5. Former WWE Tag Team Champions Jeri-Show are now on AEW

Chris Jericho and Paul Wight have both signed for AEW. They made a name for themselves in the wrestling industry by most famously working for WWE.

During their time in Vince McMahon's promotion, Jericho and Wight (aka Big Show) formed a tag team known as Jeri-Show. Together, the two former superstars won the WWE World Tag Team Championships and had a great time together.

During an episode of “Talk Is Jericho,” the former AEW World Champion called Show his favorite tag team partner of all time:

“Show is my favorite tag team partner of all time, by far. That was because I was tag team champions with Edge and Edge tore his Achilles tendon and he was going to be out for eight months. They didn’t want to strip me of the titles, so Vince wanted me to have another partner because we were going into a feud with DX. I suggested Kane and Vince suggested Big Show. I said, great, but no more comedy and he needs to get rid of the one-sided strap. I wanted him in tights. He wanted a singlet. I said we are going to remember how big he is and he is going to be a giant with me. Vince said, ‘Absolutely.’ That’s where it started. Every match we ever had, I won because of him. He would always knock the guy out. Then we got so close, we ended up being like an old married couple where I would have an idea and then he would come up with an idea. I would say, ‘yeah that’s good, but mine’s better.’ He would say, ‘Fine, I’ll just sit here and be a big stupid giant and won’t say a word.’ We had a great chemistry and a great friendship. He was an excellent partner for sure,” recalled Jericho.

Chris Jericho and Paul Wight are both signed to AEW now. However, they are far from each other in terms of on-screen storylines.

AEW could look to get the two friends back together for a run and give fans some memorable moments. It would be great to see the two WWE veterans reunite as the Jeri-Show in AEW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun