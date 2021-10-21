6 AEW stars you may not know have wrestling siblings

Many siblings work in the wrestling industry, including AEW. Rhodes Brothers, Young Bucks, and The Lucha Brothers are probably the most famous siblings in Tony Khan's company.

However, a few other AEW stars also have siblings in the industry. These wrestlers have competed in different promotions but are yet to gain the same fame as their siblings.

Sever AEW stars' siblings have appeared on AEW television in the past few months. Although they have not officially signed with the company, they have competed in a few matches.

Here are six AEW stars who have wrestling siblings you may not know.

#6. AEW star Diamante - KC Navarro

AEW star Diamante seems to be surrounded by wrestlers outside the squared circle. The 30-year-old has a pro wrestler brother.

Diamante's younger brother performs under the name KC Navarro. He is an independent wrestler and has competed in several promotions, including Warrior Wrestling, Battleground Championship Wrestling, and EVOLVE Wrestling.

Navarro has also made a few appearances in IMPACT Wrestling in the past three years. In late 2020, Diamante's brother started competing in AEW. In his debut match, he teamed up with Danny Limelight to face Jurassic Express.

Diamante's brother has competed in a total of nine AEW matches but lost them all. Navarro has not competed in the promotion since March. In his last bout, he teamed up with Aaron Frye to face Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.

Navarro remains an active wrestler on the independent circuit. He is currently the Combat Zone Wrestling Wired Champion. Diamante's brother has held the title for a year and eight months so far.

Diamante and her brother have previously gone head-to-head in an intergender match at a Battle Club Pro event where Navarro lost to her.

