6 current AEW stars who would have been better off in WWE 

AEW is marketed as the promotion where the best wrestle, and with a roster of world-class athletes from around the globe, the company often lives up to its own hype. However, the Tony Khan-led brand has been facing stiff competition from its primary rival, WWE, recently following the sports entertainment juggernaut's installation of a new creative regime.

Backed by a lucrative new media rights deal, All Elite Wrestling continues to produce exciting in-ring programming, with a locker room full of talent signed since its foundation and acquired more recently. While former World Wrestling Entertainment stars like Adam Copeland, Ricochet, and The Hurt Syndicate constituted major additions to the locker room, the company has also lost several top names over the past couple of years, such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill and more recently Penta, some of whom have already thrived under Triple H's booking.

Being top pro-wrestling brands with a wealth of talent who can be featured, both WWE and AEW sometimes overlook and underutilize even long-time members of their rosters. For such individuals, jumping ship could possibly prove to be exactly the boost their careers require. As such, let us look at six All Elite names who would have been better off in WWE.

#1: Former TNT Champion Jack Perry

Jack Perry is easily one of AEW's most controversial figures, owing to his infamous backstage scuffle with CM Punk at All In 2023, which led to the latter's termination. As a consequence, the former Jungle Boy was suspended. During his All Elite absence, he developed his current Scapegoat persona and wrestled in NJPW before eventually returning to All Elite Wrestling as an ally of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Gaining membership in The New Elite soon paid dividends for Perry, who won the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door last year. However, his subsequent reign left much to be desired, as it failed to branch out past the storylines in which his faction was immediately involved. Despite seemingly teasing more compelling story beats - such as a potential alliance with The Death Riders - the company did not do much with the 27-year-old and his run as TNT Champion came to an underwhelming end at the hands of Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024.

Perry has not been seen on AEW programming since, although he was in action at Wrestle Dynasty 2025. With the company's upper and mid-card scene overflowing with talent, the former FTW Champion may not currently find a good place to fit in the promotion. As such, he could potentially benefit from heading over to WWE.

While his in-ring skills are formidable, Perry could expand on his character work and presentation in the Stamford-based company, providing him with all the resources he needs—perhaps including a chance to settle the score with CM Punk in the squared circle.

#2: Former TNT Champion Wardlow

Around three years ago, Wardlow seemed to be on the path to superstardom in AEW, especially after his dominant victory over MJF at Double or Nothing 2022 and his subsequent TNT Title win. However, the company's booking of The War Dog was arguably inconsistent over the next several months, sucking out a lot of the momentum he had generated.

Although he went on another winning streak from October 2023 onwards, the latter was cut short when Wardlow failed to dethrone Samoa Joe for the All Elite World Championship on behalf of The Undisputed Kingdom at Dynamite: Big Business.

Mr. Mayhem has not appeared on AEW programming since his loss to Joe and has seemingly been dealing with a knee injury, according to a stable-mate of his. Exact details are not known as to when the Cleveland native's contract with the promotion is set to expire, although rumors indicate that he could leave All Elite Wrestling after his deal runs out.

Such a move would probably be good for Wardlow, who could switch to WWE. He perfectly fits the company's ideal superstar mold: muscular, presentable, technically competent, and proficient on the microphone.

#3: Danhausen: Very Entertaining, Very WWE

Danhausen has been one of the most popular and amusing acts in pro wrestling for many years. He has been signed with AEW since 2022 but, oddly, has not wrestled in an All Elite ring since the end of 2023. The face-painted star kept his skills sharp on the indies throughout last year, but he is seemingly eager to take on a more substantial role on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Danhausen is still signed with All Elite Wrestling [Image Credits: Danhausen's X profile]

Should AEW fail to provide Danhausen with the platform he deserves, he could consider switching to WWE. The latter promotion could arguably showcase The Very Nice, Very Evil star's persona and potential exceedingly well, considering its well-known emphasis on the entertainment aspect of wrestling.

WWE would likely also build a fruitful collaboration with Danhausen in merchandising, which plays a key role in building up a wrestler's stock.

#4: Former Women's World Champion Britt Baker

Britt Baker has recently been the center of much controversy due to her backstage conduct, unpopularity in the locker room, and alleged reputation for being difficult to work with.

This has led to rumors that The DMD could be finished with AEW. More interestingly, however, a recent report claimed that WWE was interested in signing the former All-Elite Women's World Champion "if she became available."

Britt Baker is one of AEW's top female wrestlers [Image Credits: Britt Baker's X profile]

Baker has not competed in All Elite Wrestling since last November. Although her contract is supposedly not set to expire soon, her long-running position as the lynchpin of the company's women's division seems to be in question.

As such, The Doctor could arguably fare better now in WWE, where she could compete with a fresh set of world-renowned female talents and develop her profile in the process.

#5 and #6: Former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page

Kenny Omega and Adam Page are synonymous with AEW to the company's fanbase. The two men have been involved with the company since its foundation and have consistently been involved in its most talked-about and acclaimed matches and stories. Despite that, some viewers believe that both stars are not being booked as well as they could be.

Fans have been clamoring for The Cleaner and The Hangman to be presented as top players and even as candidates for the next AEW World Champion for the last several months.

The promotion, however, slotted Omega back into his rivalry with The Don Callis Family instead immediately after his return, whereas Page suffered multiple high-profile losses last year, albeit retiring Christopher Daniels earlier this month, and a feud with MJF possibly on the horizon.

The Best Bout Machine and The Cowboy have been integral to the existence of AEW. However, at present, they could have shone brighter in WWE. Omega could serve as a top-tier attraction on the level of Roman Reigns, whereas Page could further sharpen his prowess as a performer and bring his much-lauded character work to the sports entertainment behemoth.

