Adam Cole and 4 AEW stars who could make a massive return at Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam this week

AEW is gearing up for one of its biggest shows of the year, the Grand Slam. The event will be broadcast in two parts: Dynamite and Rampage this week. Fan excitement for the spectacle is pretty high as the card looks stacked with multiple huge matches on offer.

World title bouts like Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli are enough to excite anyone for the show. However, Tony Khan is known for delivering more than what was promised on his company's programming.

Maybe fans could see the return of some big names on the show? On that note, here are five surprise comebacks that could happen on the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

#5 Adam Cole makes a shocking return

Adam Cole is a former NXT Champion

Adam Cole made his debut in AEW last year at the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, he has been booked well and had a great showing. Besides challenging for the world title on multiple occasions, the former NXT Champion joined forces with The Young Bucks to form The Undisputed Elite.

But back in June this year, Cole was injured as he suffered a torn labrum and concussion. He is currently out of action, but his latest tweet suggests he could be back in action soon. If so, then there is no better stage to make a grand return than AEW Grand Slam.

#4 AEW veteran Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy could be back sooner than later

Jeff Hardy is a wrestling legend and a future Hall of Famer. He is known for his prominent work in WWE and TNA, where he captured multiple world championships. He made his AEW debut on the March 9 episode of Dynamite and teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy during the first few months.

In June, Hardy was indefinitely suspended from the company after his DUI arrest. He was sent to rehab by the company, hampering The Hardys' AEW World Tag Team Championship pursuit.

Recently, there were reports that he would be out of rehab soon and might return anytime now. Grand Slam would be the perfect place for The Charismatic Enigma to make his highly-awaited comeback.

#3 Paul Wight returns with a new name

Paul Wight (fka Big Show) is a wrestling legend with a decorated career in WWE and WCW. He has also captured world championships across different promotions during his long run as an active competitor.

However, since joining AEW in 2021, the powerhouse has worked as a commentator on the promotion's web shows. Moreover, fans haven't seen him compete in significant matches since he departed WWE.

That could soon change as Wight revealed in an interview that he is planning to return to the ring with a new name and gimmick. Meanwhile Tony Khan also teased the debut of the Captain Insano moniker on Twitter. The former Big Show's return could take place as soon as during Grand Slam, potentially generating a lot of buzz surrounding the event.

#2 AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 A long ways to go but feeling better with every therapy session. Thank you South Texas Spine & Joint Institute A long ways to go but feeling better with every therapy session. Thank you South Texas Spine & Joint Institute https://t.co/pMi24jmO2q

Thunder Rosa made her AEW debut in 2020 and has recently been booked as one of the top stars in the women's division. In her early stint with the company, she tried to win the women's championship multiple times but failed. After overcoming a few hurdles, she finally defeated Britt Baker in March this year to secure the coveted title.

However, on the August 23 episode of Dynamite, Rosa announced that she was dealing with a back injury and won't be able to defend her title in the coming weeks. Although she is expected to be out for the next several weeks, it would be a sight to behold if she makes her big return at Grand Slam. She could confront the winner of the Interim Women's Championship match upon her potential comeback.

#1 Brian Cage challenges Samoa Joe

Brian Cage is a former Team Taz member

Brian Cage is known for his remarkable work in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. He is a former FTW Champion and IMPACT World Champion.

Tony Khan signed him back in 2020, but he was moved to ROH earlier this year after the AEW President bought the promotion. Despite the recent transition, The Machine is yet to feature in a prominent storyline and seemingly lacks creative direction.

Current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will be at the Grand Slam. He will team up with Wardlow to take on Tony Nese and Josh Woods at the event. Meanwhile, Cage could make a surprise appearance at the show, distracting Joe during his match. This potential angle could set up a rivalry between the two for the ROH World Television Championship.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far