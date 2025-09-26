Adam Copeland will return to WWE for John Cena's farewell, but not for a match!

AEW star Adam Copeland recently teamed up with Christian Cage. They locked horns with FTR at All Out and won the match. However, after its conclusion, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood hit the former Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, with a Mindbreaker.

Ad

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Copeland told his tag team partner that he has been putting his family in danger, and he has got to go. Interestingly, he added that he is unsure if he's going to return. Fans are speculating that The Rated R Superstar's time in All Elite Wrestling is over, and he is rejoining WWE to wrestle John Cena one last time.

However, reality could be different. Copeland could show up at World Wrestling Entertainment for Cena, but not for a match.

Ad

Trending

John Cena and the former Edge's rivalry was special

Ad

John Cena is in the last year of his in-ring career. The legend has feuded with countless stars throughout the years. However, his Ruthless Aggression era rivalry with the former Edge is historic. Adam Copeland is currently under AEW's banner. Hence, the WWE Hall of Famer can't wrestle Cena in WWE.

Recently, Cena and Copeland paid tribute to each other in their respective matches. The two certainly have immense respect for each other. One final match between them in WWE could have shaken the wrestling world. Nevertheless, The Rated R Superstar still has an opportunity to feature on WWE television.

Ad

Adam Copeland could appear via video at John Cena's farewell

When John Cena celebrated his 20-year career on RAW in 2022, multiple AEW stars congratulated him via video. Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), and Chris Jericho paid tribute to him. Adam Copeland could do something similar.

The former Edge could appear on Cena's farewell via video and congratulate him on a glorious wrestling career. He could also take viewers down memory lane and tell a few stories from their rivalry. However, to make this happen, Copeland has to get permission from Tony Khan.

Ad

Adam Copeland and John Cena paid tribute to each other

On a recent episode of SmackDown, John Cena paid tribute to the former Edge by hitting Sami Zayn with a spear. Copeland paid the tribute back by performing the Five Knuckle Shuffle during his match with FTR.

Cena and Copeland's actions have made the wrestling world go berserk. There is still hope for the two stars to lock horns one last time. If it's not in WWE, it could happen in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More