3 Possible reasons why Adam Copeland announced he's leaving AEW

AEW star Adam Copeland is a professional wrestling veteran. The former TNT Champion recently reunited with Christian Cage and locked horns with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) at All Out 2025.

Even though Copeland and Christian won the tag team showdown, tragedy struck. The former Edge's wife, Beth Copeland, made her shocking AEW debut during this match. She celebrated with the winners in the ring after the contest. However, they were soon attacked by FTR and Cage's former faction, The Patriarchy.

Eventually, Kip Sabin handcuffed The Rated-R Superstar to the ropes, and he helplessly watched FTR hit The Glamazon with a Mindbreaker. On Dynamite this week, a paranoid Cope told The Patriarch that he has got to go, and he isn't sure if he's going to return.

There could be multiple reasons why Adam Copeland is leaving AEW. Let us look at three such reasons.

#3. To possibly wrestle John Cena in WWE

WWE legend John Cena is in the last year of his wrestling career. The former world champion has feuded with multiple top stars over the years. But his rivalry with The Rated-R Superstar is historic. They recently paid tribute to each other through wrestling. However, fans want them to lock horns one last time.

Although it's highly unlikely, Tony Khan might have allowed Adam Copeland to wrestle in WWE. The former Edge might unexpectedly show up on RAW, wrestle The Cenation leader, congratulate him on retirement, and leave. This would be a one-off appearance.

Cena could also show up on AEW TV someday and pay respect to Adam Copeland when the latter retires. John Cena in All Elite Wrestling, even for a one-time appearance, would shake the pro wrestling industry.

#2. To shoot for Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Adam Copeland stars as Ares on the Disney+ show, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Its third season will reportedly begin filming soon, and The Rated-R Superstar might need some time off for it. He will certainly return to wrestling when he's done shooting.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the book of the same name by Rick Riordan. The show's main cast consists of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, and more.

#1. Adam Copeland may be retiring for real

During a recent interview with First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo, Adam Copeland revealed that he does not intend to wrestle beyond the age of 53. He wants to retire when his current contract with AEW ends.

"I’ve realized now, I’m 51 years old, I figure I got till maybe 53, the end of this contract, and then it’s probably time to call it a day and get out while I can still limp away [laughs]. Then lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after," Copeland said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The former Edge might be retiring early because he knows that his career is living on borrowed time. If this is indeed the end, then thank you, Cope.

