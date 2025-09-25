5 Major directions for John Cena for the rest of his Retirement Tour

After getting squashed by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, it appears that John Cena has taken the reins of the remainder of his Farewell Tour. Taking to Instagram recently, The Cenation Leader playfully declared that he is the captain now.With only five dates left before The Greatest of All Time hangs up his wrestling boots, here are five major events that could unfold during his remaining appearances:#5. The match against AJ Styles at WWE Crown JewelThis past Monday, The Franchise Player rallied fans on X, asking for their thoughts on him facing AJ Styles. The response was unsurprisingly positive, leading to Triple H making the match official for Crown Jewel: Perth next month.Fans are excited to see the longtime rivals face off once again, possibly for the last time, before Cena retires in December. Rather than a chaotic affair, the creative team should book a one-on-one wrestling clinic between the two with a clean ending.#4. Winning the Intercontinental Championship on RAWAfter facing The Phenomenal One in Australia, John Cena will return to his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, for the November 10 episode of RAW. Since this will be The Franchise Player's last appearance in his hometown as an in-ring competitor, the creative team should attempt to make it special by having him win the Intercontinental Championship.While Dominik Mysterio currently holds the prestigious championship, he is set to defend it against Rusev on next week's edition of the red brand's show. If the young Mysterio manages to hold on to the IC Championship until November, he could defend it against John Cena. Not to mention, a recent report has suggested that there are plans for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom to face Cena before the latter's retirement.#3. Defending the Intercontinental Championship against SheamusWinning the IC Title would make The Cenation Leader a WWE Grand Slam Champion. However, there is another veteran who has been relentlessly attempting to complete his Grand Slam quest, and all he needs is the Intercontinental Championship.The name in question is Sheamus, who has failed to win the prestigious title despite numerous attempts. If John Cena manages to win the IC Championship, he should defend it against The Celtic Warrior on the November 17 episode of RAW. This would be Cena's final appearance on the red brand's show as an active wrestler.Just like he did at the 2009 TLC, the Irish star could once again shock the world and defeat The Greatest of All Time to finally become a WWE Grand Slam Champion.#2. The WarGames MatchSurvivor Series: WarGames 2025 would be John Cena's last premium live event appearance as an in-ring performer. Before retiring, The Last Real Champion should check another box in his illustrious career by competing in the Men's WarGames Match.The Vision is expected to be in the match, and given Cena's run-in with the villainous faction at Night of Champions, The Never Seen 17 being on the opposing team would allow for a payoff to that moment.#1. John Cena will retire at Saturday Night's Main Event XLIIAs things stand, The Cenation Leader will have his final wrestling match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The show is set to emanate live from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.Gunther is rumored to be John Cena's final opponent at the TV special, but nothing has been confirmed yet. One thing is for sure: a lot of wrestling fans of different age groups will be teary-eyed witnessing The Greatest of All Time bid farewell to in-ring competition.