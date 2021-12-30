5 dream matches for Goldberg in AEW - Former WWE Champion, Current AEW champion

AEW might have a potential blockbuster free agent on their hands in Goldberg. The WWE star has only one match left on his contract and his future is up in the air.

The company utilized his services for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in October 2021 in a match with Bobby Lashley. He competed in three matches throughout 2021.

While his name makes WCW and Monday Night War fans nostalgic, Goldberg's recent run in the WWE has left much to be desired.

What if the wrestling legend pulls off a shocking move and jumps to AEW? If that happens, here are five rivalries that would truly make it worth the fans' buck.

#5. AEW's Jake Hager

Jake Hager serves as the enforcer in The Inner Circle, but he's currently underutilized in that role. That's because he splits him time between AEW and training in MMA as a Bellator fighter.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion boasts an undefeated mixed martial arts record along with his amateur wrestling background.

A potential match between Hager and Goldberg, who is also MMA-trained, will be as stiff and brutal as they come. There won't be any chances of Goldberg mauling through his decorated opponent. Hager can definitely hold his own in a shoot fight which makes it a promising clash.

