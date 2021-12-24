6 oldest wrestlers who have wrestled in AEW

AEW might be a young company, but they employ several veteran wrestlers either in a backstage role or to pair them up as managers with younger talent. While some are retired from the ring, others are still competing with the younger generation, and holding their own.

This is despite a number of the legends being in their 50s to 60s. Not only are they in shape despite their advancing years and previous injuries, fans still clamor to see them perform. Chris Jericho is still popular as ever, and has reinvented his character since turning up in AEW even though he's pushing 50.

But who's the oldest performer to have had a match in AEW? From part-time performers and non-wrestlers to a one-off nostalgic appearance, here are the six oldest talents to have worked a match in AEW.

#6. Dan Lambert, 51 years old | American Top Team vs. The Inner Circle, AEW Full Gear 2021

Dan Lambert isn't a classically trained wrestler by any means. The founder of American Top Team in 2001, overseeing its growth as it became one of the world's top MMA training facilities and martial arts academies.

Over the years, American Top Team has trained some of the best fighters in the world, including former UFC Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes, Jorge Masvidal, and Junior Dos Santos. A businessman by trade and Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast, Lambert also happens to be a lifelong wrestling fan and counts former WWE champion Bobby Lashley as a close friend.

Lambert recently parlayed his wrestling fandom into a memorable stint as a loudmouth heel manager in AEW. His brash promos are reminiscent of 80s heel wrestlers, and he seems to delight in generating disdain from fans.

Little did Lambert know that he'd compete in the ring in an actual match. At AEW Full Gear 2020, he led his ATT stable together with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page against The Inner Circle. While he was handily defeated, Lambert did an adequate job as one of the oldest performers to have had an official match in the company.

Edited by Abhinav Singh