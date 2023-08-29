AEW All In 2023: 3 Botches you probably missed

AEW All In turned the home of football into the home of professional wrestling for one historic night this past Sunday. While the event itself saw a ton of metaphorical goals being scored at Wembley Stadium, there were some flops and slips eagle-eyed fans may have noticed throughout the evening's proceedings.

These botches failed to overshadow the highlights of the night, but did somewhat hamper the quality of specific matches. Although mistakes are completely normal in pro wrestling, no one wants to have their big moment in front of 80,000 fans marked with a blemish.

Here are three botches from AEW All In 2023 that you may have missed:

#3. Sting goes double or nothing with a rock-solid table

At 64 years old, Sting has pulled off incredible stunts during his AEW run that seem improbable for a man of his age. However, not all of his death-defying stunts have gone according to plan, and a specific spot during his match at All In falls into this category.

With Swerve Strickland lying prone atop a table set up at ringside, The Stinger attempted a dive from the ring apron onto his opponent. However, he must have miscalculated the sturdiness of English furniture as his dive failed to break the table upon impact.

All credit to The Icon though, as he reattempted the maneuver, this time with a more satisfying result. He and Darby Allin would eventually go on to win the Coffin Match and enjoy their big moment in front of their roaring supporters across the pond.

#2. Ortiz and Trent Beretta lose their footing on AEW's grand stage

The Stadium Stampede match was chaotic, to say the least. As expected, all participants laid their bodies on the line in a contest that was filled with agonizingly brutal spots.

With so much going on, it was inevitable that a mistake would be made at some point. This occurred when Trent Beretta attempted to deliver a superplex to Ortiz which would have seen both men crash through two tables set up at ringside. Unfortunately, both men lost their footing while perched atop the top turnbuckle, with Ortiz taking a particularly nasty-looking tumble to the outside.

Again, however, credit must be given to the two AEW stars for attempting the spot again quickly thereafter. This time, they managed to pull off the superplex without a glitch, making for a noteworthy moment in a match chock-full of them.

#1. "Oh no" for The Ocho

It's fair to say that Chris Jericho is beyond his physical peak as a performer. But, that has not stopped The Ocho from tapping into his younger years to pull out some of his trademark acrobatics every once in a while. Unfortunately, this has often led to mishaps in the ring.

During his All In bout with Will Ospreay, the former AEW World Champion attempted his signature Lionsault. However, he tragically undershot the arc of the move and took a rough landing on his head as a result.

There was also a moment in the match when Ospreay had Jericho up for a powerbomb, but there was seemingly a timing issue between the two stars, making the move look less effective than intended. Check out the botches here.

Nonetheless, at 52 years old, Jericho is able to do things some people half his age can only dream of executing. But, that won't stop many of Le Champion's detractors from using these botches as ammunition against the all-time great.

Did you catch a slip-up that we missed at AEW All In?

