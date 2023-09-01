AEW All Out - 5 bold predictions - Roman Reigns' family members debut, break up, WWE veteran returns from suspension

AEW is coming off of a historic pay-per-view with All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The company will now have to quickly switch gears and focus on All Out, which will be airing live this weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

So far, only a number of matches have been announced for the pay-per-view, including Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship.

AEW President Tony Khan will surely be preparing more surprises for the fans to ensure the event is another hit.

Here are 5 bold predictions that could happen at AEW All Out.

#5. Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu confront FTR

FTR successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks, proving once and for all who is the best tag team in the company. With the rivalry wrapped up, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have focused their attention on Bullet Club Gold, whom they will be facing at All Out, together with their rivals Matt and Nick Jackson.

But could we see a brand new duo challenge for the titles? Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and his cousin Zilla Fatu teased joining the company a few weeks ago. Zilla, who is the son of the late Umaga, tweeted a cryptic post, tagging both AEW and his cousin Jacob Fatu.

It is certainly an intriguing possibility to see two members of the legendary Anoa'i family joining All Elite Wrestling. FTR will have to watch their backs in case the Samoan duo appears at All Out to lay down the gauntlet.

#4. CM Punk returns from suspension to face Ricky Starks in a Strap Match, which Ricky Steamboat is announced

"Real" AEW World Champion CM Punk overcame one of his greatest rivals, Samoa Joe, at All In in the opening match of the show. However, the headlines that came out afterward revolved around an alleged backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry, overshadowing the great match the Straight Edge Superstar had.

The company swiftly suspended Punk and Perry following a backstage investigation. This has jeopardized the Second City Saint's appearance in front of his hometown audience at All Out this weekend

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Punk was supposed to main event the show and defend his "Real" World Championship against Ricky Starks. The 33-year-old has been on a roll on Collision lately. It was announced that he will challenge WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a strap match for All Out during Saturday's show.

The WWE Hall of Famer is long retired from the ring, and it might not be a good idea to have him face up against the former FTW Champion, given his age. Then again, it could be a classic bait-and-switch, which would lead to Punk returning at All Out to face Starks as originally planned.

Surely, Tony Khan won't pass up on the opportunity to be his highest-profile wrestler on the Chicago card.

#3. MJF and Adam Cole break up after losing the ROH Tag Team titles

Adam Cole and MJF are the bromance of the summer. Their unlikely friendship has resonated incredibly well with the audience, leading to the duo not only winning the ROH Tag Team titles but also headlining All In at Wembley Stadium.

Cole would unsuccessfully challenge Maxwell Jacob Friedman's title, with various teases that their friendship would implode before our very eyes. However, both of them hugged it out to end the show, which leaves even more questions as to what happens next.

Better Than You Bay Bay will defend their newly won ROH Tag Team titles at All Out this weekend. But what happens if their reign is short-lived and they actually lose the belts?

This could lead to a breakup as Adam Cole's frustration eventually boils over. It would be too predictable for MJF to initiate the betrayal since everyone knows he is a slimy scumbag. Adam Cole's heel turn would be the more intriguing option.

#2. Wardlow returns to confront Luchasaurus with Christian Cage

Luchasaurus is set to defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin at All Out. Despite being the rightful champion, Christian Cage has been the one parading around with the title.

One person who would be motivated to put a stop to their reign of terror is Wardlow, the person who dropped the title to Luchasaurus on the debut episode of Collision. Since then, he has not been seen on AEW programming.

All Out would serve as the perfect backdrop for his return, especially if the Champion retains the title. Mr. Mayhem will be out for revenge, and Chicago would be the perfect starting point for his eventual redemption arc.

#1. Jade Cargill returns to confront Kris Statlander at AEW All Out

Jade Cargill had been a dominant TBS Champion for 508 days while going undefeated in singles competition. However, her 60-match undefeated streak in AEW came to an end at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, 2023.

Kris Statlander was the one who dethroned the long-reigning champion. While it seems like Cargill has been taking an extended break, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that she could be returning sooner rather than later.

The former TBS Champion could pick up where she left off by reigniting her feud with Kris Statlander in a surprise cameo during the show. It would be interesting to see if the audience would continue to boo her or give her a hero's welcome upon her return.