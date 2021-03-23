AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Star leaves midway through match, Big debut, Three main events - 22nd March 2021

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone welcomed fans to the second episode of AEW Dark Elevation. A Triple main event card headlined this week's edition and it featured ten matches in total.

Justin Roberts did the pre-match introductions as we went to the first match of the AEW Dark: Elevation show episode.

Tay Conti (w/ -1) vs. Ray Lynn on AEW Dark Elevation

Ray Lynn taunted Conti to begin the AEW Dark: Elevation match. Lynn broke Tay's arm-control sequence with a hair pull. Conti, however, used her Judo background to execute a few takedowns.

Lynn fired back with a dropkick, and she earned a one-count. Lynn and Conti exchanged spinning back fists before crashing into each other in the middle of the ring. Aubrey Edwards began the 10-count, and Conti connected with the first of many forearm shimmers.

Lynn and Conti traded big shots. They reversed Full Nelsons, and Tay executed a cutter followed by a round-the-world backbreaker. Conti hit a penalty kick on Lynn from the apron.

Ray crashed face-first into the steel ring post, and Conti got the action back into the ring. Conti missed a top-rope move but managed to catch Lynn with a viscous pump kick. She connected with a running knee strike, followed by her Hammerlock DDT finisher. "The DDTay" or "TayKO"? Which sounds better?

Result: Tay Conti def. Ray Lynn on AEW Dark Elevation

Grade: B

Lee Johnson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) vs. Adam Priest on AEW Dark: Elevation

Lee Johnson and Adam Priest kicked off the match with a collar and elbow tie. The agile wrestlers put together a slick sequence of holds in the early goings of the contest.

Lee maintained headlock control for a good few seconds, but Priest was no slouch on the mat as he tried to outwork Big Shotty. The sequence ended in a stalemate.

Priest didn't react favorably to Johnson's handshake offer, and the match took a heated turn. Priest began to connect with his strikes and took over the proceedings, and he got a one-count with a snap suplex.

Dustin Rhodes urged Johnson to focus on the comeback, but Priest expertly trapped him in a hold and executed a modified neckbreaker.

Johnson reversed an Irish whip and connected with a chop in the corner. Adam Priest responded with an enziguri followed by a quick belly-to-back suplex for a two-count.

The crowd chanted for Johnson as Priest looked for another German suplex. Johnson blocked and hit a jumping neckbreaker out of nowhere. He began the comeback with two lariats. Adam Priest was then sent outside, and Johnson followed through with a tope.

Adam Priest got rolled back into the ring, and he reversed the buckle bomb into a pinfall.

Johnson eventually connected with the Buckle Bomb, followed by his finisher, 'The Brain Dog,' also known as the Ushigoroshi - a modified shoulder neckbreaker/ fireman slam.

Result: Lee Johnson def. Adam Priest on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Dasha Gonzalez interviewed Ryan Nemeth, and The Hollywood Hunk had some choice words for Orange Cassidy ahead of their match.

