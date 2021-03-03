AEW Dark Results - Abadon destroys WWE Superstar's wife, Sydal brothers involved in a big main event, and more - 2nd March 2021

Excalibur and Taz kicked off the latest AEW Dark with the usual greetings. The pre-show hype segued into the first match of the evening.

#1. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow vs. Chris Peaks & Louie Valle on AEW Dark

Solow and Valle kicked things off on the latest AEW Dark, and Louise had his issues with Arn Anderson, who was at ringside. Solow got the better of the early exchanges as he grounded Valle with a few headlock takedowns.

Lee Johnson got into the action with a double ax sledgehammer from the top. Solow followed suit as the Nightmare Family members made quick tags. Johnson and Solow dropped Valle with double-spinning elbows. The synergy between the two looked great as the quick tags continued.

Valle rocked Solow with a knee to the gut as he rushed to his corner to tag Peaks into the match. Valle connected an illegal knee to Solow's back, and the control had now shifted.

Valle's cannibalistic tendencies came to the fore as he bit Solow's hand. A classic suplex followed the barbaric act. Peaks and Valle were now on top, and they made a few tags. Solow fought back with a kick, and he sent Peaks outside.

Big Shotty got the hot tag, and he exploded with a big dropkick. Johnson won the AEW Dar match with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Louie Valle.

Result: Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow def. Chris Peaks & Louie Valle on AEW Dark

Grade: C

#2. Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Red Velvet & KiLynn King on AEW Dark

Red Velvet scored a big win ahead of her AEW Dynamite match.

Diamante wanted Red Velvet, and King obliged. Velvet and Diamante engaged in a heated exchange of kicks. Diamante connected with some ground and pound, but Velvet would turn the tables with a big leg lariat. Diamante tagged Ivelisse, who came in and threw hands.

Velvet responded with a backhand slap. KiLynn and Velvet worked on Ivelisse's arm. They worked well together with a double-team move, which ended with a Cazadora splash on Ivelisse.

King was fired up as she brought Ivelisse down with an inside leg sweep. Ivelisse briefly teased the arm triangle, but King used all her power to lift her opponent. A cheap shot from Diamante in the corner was enough for the heels to get back into the match.

The Women's Tag Team Tournament winners worked on King's left arm, and the systematic punishment was doing all the damage. King finally created some separation by breaking away from the sleeper hold. She laid out Ivelisse with an all-or-nothing clothesline.

Red Velvet received the tag, and she rained in shots on Diamante. Diamante and Velvet traded brutal forearm strikes, Velvet hitting a double-knee strike to the back followed by the standing moonsault press for a near fall.

Ivelisse and Diamante went for the stereo knee strike on Velvet but missed.

Ivelisse still managed to hit a big move on Velvet, but King somehow broke the pinfall. King and Diamante brawled on the outside. In the meantime, Velvet hit the hook kick, followed by the running boot to the side of the head for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Red Velvet & KiLynn King def. Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#3. Top Flight vs. Fuego Del Sol & Jon Cruz on AEW Dark

Top Flight was in top form.

Del Sol and Darius Martin locked up, and, as expected, some high-flying sequences ensued. It was frantic, and Darius hit the dropkick at the end of it all.

The AEW Dark match had a rapid pace as Dante came in and continued the excellent work for his team.

Cruz came in after the tag and was greeted with a massive dropkick from Dante. Cruz would respond strongly with a step-up enziguri and rolling neckbreaker for a two-count.

Del Sol was tagged in, and he hit a standing shooting star press for a two-count. Dante created the separation and made the tag to Darius, who hit beautiful Spanish Fly on Cruz for a two-count. Top Flight isolated Cruz, but Dante was taken out. Del Sol came back in, and Cruz drove Dante into the barricade with a tope.

Del Sol leaped off the top and took out the Martin brothers on the outside. Del Sol looked to finish off the match, and he went for the Tornado, but he was obviously not going to hit it.

Top Flight hit an uppercut to Del Sol's guts, who was then positioned for the double team finisher - The Icebreaker.

Result: Top Flight vs. Fuego Del Sol & Jon Cruz on AEW Dark

Grade: B