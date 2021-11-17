AEW Dark Results -- Big face turn teased, Three debuts, Star takes a dangerous bump, Ruby Soho and Andrade in action, and more

AEW returned for another massive edition of Dark, which featured 12 matches and several of the company's top stars in action.

Taz and Excalibur welcomed fans to the show and passed the spotlight over to Justin Roberts before the opening contest of the evening.

Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Hook) vs. Jaysin Strife (AEW Debut)

Jaysin Strife is a former WWE competitor who wrestled one match for the company when he lost to Akira Tozawa on 205 Live in 2018. 'Hobbs is going to kill you' chants started off the contest as the Team Taz member trucked down the AEW debutant.

Hobbs rocked Strife with multiple back elbows. He caught him in mid-air and placed him on top of the turnbuckle before connecting with overhand hammer strikes.

Powerhouse followed up with a running knee strike before taking him on a Spinebuster tour. Hobbs stopped the three-count and dished out more pain on Strife.

Hobbs forced the local competitor to tap out in the Torture Rack.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Jaysin Strife on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose The Assistant) vs. Jah-C on AEW Dark

Andrade's on-screen act looked incredibly polished as he walked out to a tremendous reception. The former WWE star gradually took off his mask and got a lot of praise from Taz.

Jah-C pandered to the crowd and shoved Andrade in the chest before continuing with his showboating. El Idolo dropped Jah-C down with a hellacious clothesline.

An overhand chop from Andrade rang throughout the Target Center. He kicked Jah-C in the head and got another big pop from the crowd. Andrade locked Jah-C up in a Triangle Choke using the ropes, and he broke up the hold after the five-count.

Jah-C continued to get destroyed with a few rough back elbows. Andrade briefly got caught in a pinfall attempt, but he expertly reversed it into a modified armbar for the win.

Result: Andrade El Idolo def. Jah-C on AEW Dark

Grade: B

Shawn Spears & Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Renny D & Arik Cannon (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark

As fans cheered for him and urged AEW to sign him, Arik Cannon clearly looked like the local hero tonight. Cannon is reputed in the Minneapolis wrestling scene and is known as the trainer of Dante and Darius Martin.

A loud 'Arik Cannon' chant echoed around the arena as Shawn Spears taunted the hometown favorite. Renny D did an excellent job of catching Spears off guard with a dropkick.

Spears tried to get a chair into the equation, but Wardlow stopped his partner. Renny D went for a sliding dropkick, but Shawn reversed it into a backdrop on the apron.

Back in the ring, Spears landed some ground and pound. He used the southpaw stance to deliver more punishment to his opponent.

Wardlow got the tag, and he tossed Renny D towards Arik Cannon, who came in to a thunderous pop. Cannon began with a kick to Wardlow's mid-section, and he used his quick hands to lay in more shots.

Wardlow took a few chops and stopped Cannon in his tracks with a clothesline. Wardlow silenced the crowd and powerbombed Renny D. The Pinnacle member gave fans what they wanted by planting Renny with two more powerbombs.

Cannon charged in and took a powerbomb as well. Wardlow delivered the fourth and final powerbomb to Renny D and showed some mercy to his opponent by ending his misery with a pinfall.

Result: Shawn Spears & Wardlow def Renny D & Arik Cannon (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

However, Spears wasn't done as he landed the final blow with a C4 on Renny D. "The Chairman" clearly tried to one-up Wardlow, who looked a little unhappy with his tag team partner's shenanigans.

A Wardlow face turn could be just around the corner.

Ruby Soho vs. Hyan on AEW Dark

Ruby Soho locked up with Hyan to kick off the AEW Dark match. A 'Let's Go Ruby' chant motivated the former WWE star to initiate an impressive sequence of moves.

Soho executed a back heel trip but ate a telegraphed chop. Ruby recovered quickly and landed the 'No Future' kick out of nowhere for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Hyan on AEW Dark

Grade: C

