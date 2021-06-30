AEW Dark Results - Debutant tries to abandon his big match, Sonny Kiss attacked, Matt Hardy's offer, and more (29th June 2021)

Last night's AEW Dark: Elevation was inarguably one of the best episodes of the series' short yet eventful history. Elevation had a voracious capacity crowd that maintained their decibel levels throughout the 13-match event.

AEW, as expected, followed up the stacked Elevation show with an even more robust Dark card. This week's AEW Dark had 15 matches featuring a good balance of established and new faces.

As always, Excalibur and Taz welcomed all the viewers to the show before throwing it down to Justin Roberts.

Wardlow vs. Baron Black on AEW Dark

Mr. Mayhem kicked off the episode with a typically dominant performance against Baron Black.

Black already had his straps down before the match, which meant he wasn't messing around and realized he was the clear underdog. Wardlow overpowered Baron Black in the early goings, followed by a fluid mat return.

Wardlow executed a gut-wrench slam before cracking Black on the chin with a savage European uppercut. Baron stunned Wardlow with a barrage of chops sprinkled with a few uppercuts.

Wardlow, however, was a mountain that just wouldn't go down. Baron attempted to trap the Pinnacle member in a standing cobra clutch.

Wardlow shrugged Black off before knocking his lights out with a stiff lariat. Wardlow then placed Baron Black on the top turnbuckle before landing his finishing knee strike for the KO win.

Result: Wardlow def. Baron Black on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Lee Johnson vs. Vary Morales on AEW Dark

Lee Johnson looked pumped up as he engaged in a collar and elbow lock for a few seconds. Big Shotty Lee got the better of Vary on the mat with some solid arm control.

The transitions happened quickly as Morales worked his way up to a vertical base before going back in for a lock-up. Morales delivered a springboard hurricanerana, but Johnson used his agility to front-flip onto his feet.

Morales lured Johnson into a handshake before exploiting the opening with a superkick to his opponent's open guard. Morales continued the excellent work with a shotgun dropkick to the face for a two-count.

Vary then went for the Three Amigos, and he finished the sequence with the Falcon Arrow. Lee Johnson kicked out of the pin before the ref got his arm down for the second count.

Morales didn't allow Johnson to get back into the match with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Johnson, though, reversed a suplex into an inside cradle pin for a near fall.

Johnson started to gather steam with two clotheslines, followed by a back elbow and a hanging neckbreaker. The Nightmare Factory graduate executed a fancy kip-up but missed a running corner strike.

Morales dumped Johnson near the ring before leaping off the top with an insane crossbody to the outside. Vary went for another top-rope move inside the ring, but Johnson moved out of the way.

Johnson planted Vary face-first into the mat, which was a set-up for his Ushigoroshi finisher.

Result: Lee Johnson def. Vary Morales on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Unlike his previous matches, Vary Morales was given some much-needed time to showcase his move set tonight, and the wrestler put on an impressive performance despite the loss.

Abadon vs. Hyan (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Abadon crawled her away into the ring, much to the sheer horror of her opponent. Hyan experienced a tentative start to her AEW debut match as she just focused on staying away from Abadon.

AEW's 'Dead Girl' finally got her hands on Hyan, who continued with her evasive tactics. The AEW debutant landed a few strikes that only further irked Abadon.

Abadon delivered a backbreaker on Hyan in the corner before wrapping things up her scissored DDT finisher.

Result: Abadon def. Hyan on AEW Dark

Grade: C

