AEW Dark Results - Female star debuts, Wrestler gets squashed and busted open, and more - 12th January 2021

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz kicked off the show with the introductions before going to the evening's first match on AEW Dark.

#1. Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks on AEW Dark

A B S O L U T E

Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/E52P6E9xJa pic.twitter.com/V44t4G10Gn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2021

Ricky Starks was at his charismatic best as he kicked off the match with a collar and elbow tie-up. Verna connected with a big forearm strike and an enziguri.

Starks took control with a jawbreaker and a swift kick before working on Verna in the corner. Starks continued to wear Verna down with a series of chops and clubbing blows. The action briefly moved to the outside, with Verna being sent back-first into the apron.

Starks was in the driver's seat as he executed a snap suplex in the ring. Verna attempted to mount a comeback with two clotheslines and a snap power slam for a two-count.

Starks, however, caught Verna with a spear to pick up the win.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Mike Verna on AEW Dark

Advertisement

Grade: C

#2. Ryzin & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express on AEW Dark

Ryzin & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express.

Jungle Boy and Del Sol got the AEW Dark match underway with an acrobatic exchange. They canceled each other out, and the fans voiced their appreciation for the sequence.

Ryzin got the tag, and so did Luchasaurus on the other end. The Jurassic Express worked in tandem to deliver the assisted senton for a two-count. Jungle Boy connected with a big chop before Ryzin dropped him with a neck breaker.

Ryzin got a 1-count with the scoop slam. Jungle Boy fought out of a chin lock before getting caught in another slam. Ryzin refused to tag Fuego in.

He missed a moonsault press, which gave Jungle Boy the chance to make the hot tag to Luchasaurus. The big man went on a rampage on Del Sol and Ryzin.

Advertisement

Ryzin and Fuego sent Luchasaurus to the outside and isolated Jungle Boy. Del Sol got a near fall with a Poison Rana. Fuego then went for a tope, but Luchasaurus caught him and chokeslammed him onto all the other competitors on the outside.

Back in the ring, Fuego got laid out with the assisted powerbomb before Jungle Boy locked in the Snare trap for the win.

Result: Jurassic Express def. Ryzin & Fuego Del Sol on AEW Dark

Grade: B