AEW Dark Results - WWE Hall of Famer's daughter debuts, Veteran loses in a major upset, Andrade destroys fan favorite, and more

The latest episode of AEW Dark came from St. Louis, Missouri, and Tony Khan & his team lined up a massive match card featuring 15 bouts for the fans.

Taz and Excalibur welcomed an incredibly vocal crowd to the show before we went to the opening contest of the evening.

The Gunn Club vs. Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana on AEW Dark

Evil Uno got things rolling with Colten Gunn as both stars pandered to the crowd. A battle of shoulder blocks got a series of boos and cheers from the fans, and Colten enjoyed the early advantage with a telegraphed kick.

Uno delivered a neck breaker to get back in the match. Austin Gunn came in and got kicked in the midsection. Reynolds got a piece of the action with a perfect uppercut.

Austin dropped Reynolds with an ankle pick and a facebuster. Alex responded with a dropkick off the middle turnbuckle until Big Papa Gunn entered the fray and called out Colt Cabana.

Billy and Colt engaged in a hilarious sequence, and "Boom Boom" sent Gunn flying in the corner with the elbow shots. The Dark Order mocked the Gunn Club and dominated the family members with some high-impact moves.

Reynolds and Uno executed double scoop slams and posed with Cabana for another pop from the fans.

Austin Gunn couldn't catch a break as he was sent to the ringside area. Billy and Colten followed suit as the Dark Order outworked their opponents.

Cabana delivered the Big Apple in the corner while Reynolds wiped out Billy Gunn with a tope suicida. Austin Gunn somehow kicked out at two following Evil Uno's 'Something Evil' finisher. Uno looked stunned as he ate a dropkick from Colten. Cabana took Colten outside as Uno got caught in a roll-up. Austin Gunn held onto the ropes to steal a big win over the Dark Order.

Result: The Gunn Club def. Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Riho vs. Heidi Howitzer (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Riho evaded Howitzer's running strike but got knocked down with a shoulder tackle. The former AEW Women's Champion bridged out of a lateral press and hit the ropes for a smooth dropkick.

The AEW debutant couldn't deal with Riho's speed as the Japanese star landed a Tiger Feint kick for a two-count.

Heidi caught Riho in midair and talked trash before delivering a power slam. Riho kicked out at two but continued to get slammed head-first into the mat.

Howitzer attacked Riho's face with a hip attack in the corner. She then went to the second turnbuckle but missed the Vader bomb. Riho saw the opening and quickly executed a diving double-foot stomp for the win.

Result: Riho def. Heidi Howitzer on AEW Dark

Grade: C+

Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo on AEW Dark

Too Fast Too Fuego got a massive pop as Fuego Two (Cody Rhodes) led the way during their entrance.

Aaron Solo silenced the crowd as he began the match with Fuego Two. Aaron Solo mocked everyone, but Fuego Two executed a classic luchador arm drag in response.

The Fuegos took Solo off his feet with a double dropkick. Fuego One used his agility to deliver three spears in the corner to Solo, who found a way to tag in Nick Comoroto.

The Factory's powerhouse trucked Del Sol down with a massive shoulder block. Fuego Two flexed his biceps and called for the tag. Comoroto proceeded to flatten Fuego Two with ease with another shoulder block.

Fuego finally got Nick off his feet with a missile dropkick. However, Solo connected with a knee to Fuego's back, and Comoroto turned him inside-out with a monstrous clothesline.

Nick kept up the pressure with a delayed vertical suplex for a two-count. Solo came in and hit the ropes for a leaping knee drop. Aaron tried to rip Fuego Two's mask, but the luchador held on and even reversed a tornado DDT.

Fuego Two briefly teased a Cross Rhodes before executing a reverse DDT. He rolled over and made the tag to Fuego Del Sol, who started with two crossbody attacks.

Nick Comoroto escaped an incoming strike and did a Shawn Michaels-like flip in the corner. Back in the ring, Fuego One got a near fall with a stomp to Solo's head.

Nick and Aaron tried to work in tandem, but Fuego Two came in for the assist. Fuego One executed a Cross Rhodes on Solo while Two stopped Nick Comoroto from breaking the pinfall.

Comoroto pushed Two into the pinfall, and the match resumed. Nick Comoroto almost laid out the Fuegos, but they worked together to send the big man out of the ring with a thrust kick-DDT combo.

Fuego One launched himself off Fuego Two to deliver a modified Tornado DDT for the three-count over Aaron Solo.

Result: Too Fast Too Fuego def. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

