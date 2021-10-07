AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE star debuts, New title belt unveiled, Huge return, Major heel turn

The second anniversary show of AEW Dynamite was stacked. We got a pretty incredible episode, one of the best Dynamites this year, featuring a huge Casino Ladder match as well as The Elite taking on Bryan Danielson and co.

We also got a major women's division match with Hikaru Shida looking for her 50th win against Serena Deeb.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express vs. The Elite kicked off AEW Dynamite

We got right to the action with Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson. Things started quickly, and Jungle Boy took Nick down with a dropkick and forced him to tag out. Adam Cole came in as the legal man.

Omega was in soon enough, and we got a "Kenny no b***s" chant from the fans in attendance. Nick Jackson was on the top rope, but Jungle Boy kicked it, causing him to lose his footing.

Bryan Danielson then tagged in to a huge ovation from the fans in attendance. Danielson was all over Matt Jackson before tagging Luchasaurus in. Things broke down as The Young Bucks hit Christian Cage with an IndyTaker on the floor, causing Doc Sampson to check on him.

The Elite were all over Jungle Boy. We then saw Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the ring. Danielson got the better of their exchange.

Bryan Danielson hit Omega with a Tiger Suplex before locking in the Cattle Mutilation on the AEW World Champion. Nick Jackson broke up the count with a Swanton from the top rope.

Luchasaurus then came in and manhandled The Elite. Adam Cole went for a Panama Sunrise but was caught and then chokeslammed into Kenny Omega. He quickly followed it with a tailwhip before he was taken out.

Jungle Boy then eliminated Nick Jackson with a hurricanrana to the outside. Bryan Danielson then hit a dive of his own into the crowd, followed by one from Kenny Omega.

Adam Cole was going to follow them but decided to pose for the crowd instead, and that's where Luchasaurus cut him off. The Elite ended up outnumbering Luchasaurus and taking him out.

They then turned their attention to Jungle Boy, who was hit with a Panama Sunrise by Adam Cole. Bryan Danielson broke up the count but was taken out by a triple superkick. Jungle Boy was then hit with a four-way BTE Trigger and then pinned by Adam Cole for the win.

Result: The Elite def. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express

Grade: B+

Also Read

1 / 9 NEXT

Edited by Alan John