AEW Dynamite Results: Suspended star returns; big name quits company; Bryan Danielson throws shade at MJF

By Kaushik Das
Modified Mar 02, 2023 12:10 IST
Bryan Danielson (left); MJF (right)
Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured six matches, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Big Bill on AEW Dynamite - All-Atlantic Championship Match

Orange Cassidy avoided Big Bill in the early stages of the match by rolling to the outside. However, once Bill caught him in a sidewalk slam, he had the advantage. Bill followed it up with a big boot to send Cassidy to outside. The Firm member then spiked OC through a table at ringside.

Officials checked in on Cassidy after the table bump. Danhausen came out to take on Stokely Hathaway. Big Bill then applied a Master Lock as Cassidy just fell down on the mat.

At one point, Danhausen tried to curse Stokely Hathaway, but Big Bill stopped him. The Firm members take out Danhausen before Cassidy hit a suicide dive on both of them.

Cassidy then followed it up with an Orange Punch at ringside. Back inside the ring after a back-and-forth, Freshly Squeezed hit the Orange Punch to retain his title against Big Bill.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite

A fast-paced start to the match with a brawl between all the competitors involved. Powerhouse Hobbs had the early advantage, but Konosuke Takeshita stopped him. He sent Hobbs face-first to the ladder and hit a German suplex. Action Andretti took out his rivals with a moonsault.

Kommander one-uped him by walking over the ropes and taking out all his opponents at ringside. Sammy Guevara and Action Andretti are back in the ring with their ladders, but The Spanish God got the upper hand in that exchange.

Komander came in and stopped Guevara. When he tried to climb up the ladder, Konosuke Takeshita stopped him. Powerhouse Hobbs dropped AR Fox on top of a ladder placed horizontally at the ringside area.

Guevara almost won the match, but Andretti caught him and hit the Falcon Arrow on top of a ladder. Komander hit a Shooting Star Press on Fox, still lying on the ladder.

As Komander tried to climb up the ladder, Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on the Dynamite debutant. Jericho Appreciation Society members came out to help Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God took out Action Andretti with a Swanton Bomb at the ringside area.

Towards the end of the match, Powerhouse Hobbs dropped the ladder Takeshita was on and climbed up to unhook the prize to emerge victorious in the ladder match.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs win on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Hobbs tried to confront Samoa Joe, but Wardlow came out. He fought off with officials as Joe walked away, and Powerhouse Hobbs watched on.

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon on AEW Dynamite

Peter Avalon came in with a flurry of offense to start off the match against Chris Jericho. He hit a suicide dive on the outside as Jericho looked to be struggling.

Avalon got a couple of pinfall attempts but celebrated too much. The Ocho hit the Codebreaker out of nowhere to pick up the win on Dynamite.

Result: Chris Jericho wins on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Jericho attacked Avalon with his baseball bat. However, Ricky Starks came out to make the save and chased Jericho out of the ring. The Jericho Appreciation Society came out and lay out Starks to end the segment.

Christian Cage segment on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage berated the hometown crowd to start off before saying he doesn't want Jungle Boy to win a singles championship in 2023. However, he expressed his desire to do the same.

Cage brought up Jack Perry refusing to go through with his attack last week and claimed the latter wants to win the title only to brag about it. Captain Charisma challenged his former protege to a fight at Revolution before taking shots at his father.

A vignette aired on the screen, showing Jungle Boy digging, and his history with Christian Cage was also displayed. The WWE veteran was too shocked to say anything and left the ring to end the segment.

Hook (c) vs. Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Both men started off with a back-and-forth, with Matt Hardy getting the advantage after hitting a shoulder tackle. The action moved to the outside, and Ethan Page slammed Hook onto the ring post.

Hardy hit a Side Effect for a two-count. Hook tried to come back with a T-Bone Suplex, but Hardy stopped him in his tracks. At one point in the match, both men were down on the mat, and Ethan Page hit Hook with a cast to almost give Matt Hardy the victory.

Towards the end of the match, Hardy looked to finish off Hook, but the champion retaliated with the RedRum to pick up the victory.

Result: Hook retain on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Toni Storm vs. Riho on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm unloaded with a flurry of offense. She hit a shoulder tackle on Riho, but the latter retaliated with a running kick for a two-count.

At one point in the match, Saraya distracted Riho, allowing Storm to send her face-first onto the ring post to get the advantage. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter came out to take care of Saraya.

Riho finally made her comeback into the match with a head scissors takedown and followed it up with a crossbody on the outside. She then hits a stomp for a two-count on Storm.

Towards the end of the match, Storm had Riho locked in a cloverleaf, but a distraction from Baker allowed the Japanese star to pick up the victory via a rollup.

Result: Riho defeated Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Toni Storm and Britt Baker battled at the ringside area. Saraya faced Jamie Hayter in the middle of the ring before Ruby Soho came out, and all three brawled to end the segment.

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

Dark Order and Blackpool Combat Club battled before the match even started. Rush and Preston Vance were the next team to enter the match. Rush clashed with Claudio Castagnoli as The Lucha Brothers joined the battle royale.

Aussie Open were the newest entrants and they immediately targeted The Dark Order. Blackpool Combat Club took advantage and eliminated Dark Order from the contest. Top Flight came in, and they fought against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Dante Martin eliminated Daddy Magic. The Kingdom were the next team to enter, but they were quickly eliminated by Wheeler Yuta.

Tony Nese, Josh Woods, and Mark Sterling appeared out of nowhere and attacked The Lucha Brothers. They were taken out of the match soon after.

Towards the end of the match, The Butcher & The Blade and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen were the final two teams. Danhausen looked to hit a DDT on his opponents, but they caught him and almost eliminated Cassidy.

However, Danhausen came in from behind and eliminated The Butcher and The Blade to win the match.

Result: Orange Cassidy and Danhausen win on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal attacked the winners before The Acclaimed chased them away from the ring.

Bryan Danielson and MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

The American Dragon started by talking about coming back from retirement and how he fought back to return to the ring. MJF came in to interrupt, but Bryan Danielson told him to shut up and take shots at him.

He said The Salt of the Earth doesn't deserve anything and brought up his fiancée leaving him. MJF looked to approach the ring, but Bryan Danielson said he was ready to fight him anytime.

Danielson spoke about leaving WWE to fulfill his dreams, and he vowed to win the AEW World Championship at Revolution. MJF walked backstage as the live crowd chanted for Bryan Danielson on the go-home edition of the Wednesday night show.

