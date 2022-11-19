AEW Full Gear 2022: 3 Last-minute predictions - Sasha Banks debuts to confront major star; Married couple returns; WWE legend costs Jon Moxley 

The stage is all set for the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to host the fourth installment of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view tonight.

After the infamous "brawl out" incident that put a blemish on AEW's reputation, expectations are apparently through the roof from this marquee show. Unfortunately, the build-up to the event has been beset by an ongoing injury bug and a few suspensions.

Bigwigs like CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, and Adam Cole, to name a few, will miss the forthcoming event. Despite being bogged down, the company has built hype surrounding Saraya's return to the ring after a five-year hiatus.

The last-minute addition of The Elite to the bloated lineup has also sent fans into a frenzy. Speaking of match cards, as many as 13 matches will go down on Saturday night. It will be a must-see extravaganza considering Tony Khan has promised to make it a memorable night for fans.

#3. Sasha Banks debuts to confront Saraya at AEW Full Gear

Will the two women share the ring again?

Sasha Banks' WWE future has been hazy since her and Naomi's walkout on RAW earlier this year.

Even during her alleged suspension, she has been making rounds on the internet because of outside commitments. She was heavily linked with AEW as she happened to be in Boston, which played host to Dynamite.

Interestingly, Comic Con Revolution recently promoted Banks as a former WWE Superstar, adding fuel to rumors that she may be done with the global juggernaut. If she's no longer contractually obligated to WWE, there's an outside chance that The Boss might show up at AEW Full Gear.

Sasha Banks debuting to stare daggers at Saraya would blow the roof of the building. If one may recall, Mercedes' nasty kick to The Glampire's back during a live event drove the latter into early retirement in 2017.

The story writes itself for the two women who could rekindle their storied rivalry and bring more eyeballs to the AEW women's division.

#2. Miro introduces Lana as his new manager at AEW Full Gear

Miro has had a rough 2022 in pro wrestling so far. He has made minimal appearances for AEW, causing everyone to believe he might have been lost in the shuffle.

Following his triumph over The House of Black at All Out pay-per-view, he again disappeared from weekly programming. The Redeemer has also taken to Twitter to express his frustration over the lack of TV time.

With her wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), teasing AEW debut lately, there's a chance we might see the married couple reunite at Full Gear.

Lana could resume her managerial role for Miro and help the latter fulfill his quest to become world champion.

#1. William Regal and The Firm helps MJF dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear

Jon Moxley will put his AEW World Championship on the line against a laser-focused MJF in the main event of Full Gear.

In the lead-up to the event, Friedman seemingly turned babyface and pledged to William Regal that he could usurp The Purveyor of Violence without any unfair means. The Salt of the Earth even aided Moxley from the Firm, who turned their backs on the 26-year-old.

Despite becoming a red-hot babyface in recent weeks, MJF has continued to utter the famous saying, "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist."

The former Pinnacle leader has proved over time that he is the dirtiest player in the game. What if The Firm betraying him is nothing but a ploy? And who is the real mastermind behind orchestrating these attacks?

From a storyline perspective, The Firm helping MJF dethrone Jon Moxley will make the most sense. It will be the perfect way to write the former WWE Superstar off the television for a while.

Though it seems unlikely, Regal costing his protege and siding with Friedman would plant seeds for Mox's feud with The Blackpool Combat Club down the road.

What are your predictions for AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section below.

