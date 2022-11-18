Sasha Banks; Released WWE Superstar - 5 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW Full Gear

AEW hopes to end a tumultuous year on a high with Full Gear, the company's final pay-per-view of 2022. The show will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this weekend on November 19.

Wrestling fans could see the long-awaited coronation of MJF as he challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Elsewhere, former WWE Divas Champion Saraya will make her first in-ring appearance in five years, and she battles the top female wrestler Britt Baker.

Could All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan have a few more aces up his sleeve? There are usually surprise debuts that occur during past pay-per-views, and this Saturday night could be no different. Let's look at the current rumors swirling around and predict five surprise debuts that could realistically happen at Full Gear 2022.

#5. Lana could debut alongside a returning Miro at AEW Full Gear

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I’d love to do something with AEW. If the story is right, I’d love to do something with Miro or maybe with other people.



But I want to tell compelling stories, so if it is right I would absolutely love it.”



- Lana / CJ Perry

(via The Man Cave Chronicles) “I’d love to do something with AEW. If the story is right, I’d love to do something with Miro or maybe with other people. But I want to tell compelling stories, so if it is right I would absolutely love it.”- Lana / CJ Perry(via The Man Cave Chronicles) https://t.co/iPZwHqsXSq

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) has not appeared in any other wrestling company since being let go back in June 2021. Her husband, Miro, has referenced his wife numerous times during his promo segments.

It seems inevitable that Lana will link up with Miro eventually in all All Elite Wrestling, having been his manager throughout their time together in WWE.

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, the former Total Divas reality television star discussed what it would take to get back into professional wrestling.

"If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tetellingompelling stories and sathe me with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories."

Miro is currently floundering in AEW and could benefit from having his wife by his side to freshen up his presentation. The couple has the presence and popularity to significantly impact the company.

Imagine if The Redeemer were to appear at the end of the TNT Championship three -Way Match between Wardlow, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs and signal his intention to reclaim his lost title. It would certainly be an epic moment.

#4. Saraya's brother Zak Zodiac could join the former WWE Divas Champion in AEW

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac Is this what my future looks like? 🤔 Is this what my future looks like? 🤔 https://t.co/j3ree71QOS

Zak Zodiac might not be as big a name as his younger sister Saraya, but he is a well-established pro wrestler in his own right. Best known for having his story told in the Knight Family biopic Fighting With My Family, which was produced by The Rock, Zak regularly competes for his parents' promotion World Association of Wrestling and RevPro Wrestling. He has even made appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling recently.

But now could be the time for the Brit to make a splash in the US, specifically in AEW, if his recent social media activity is to be believed. Zak was seen attending this past week's Dynamite taping in support of his sister Saraya.

This could be the case with the former WWE Superstar wanting to have her family around to support her first in-ring match in 5 years at Full Gear. However, perhaps this could be a chance for Zak to lay the groundwork for an AEW debut.

He has already had a Twitter exchange with Saraya's opponent Britt Baker, so there is a strong possibility that he might be involved in the match somehow.

#3. Chelsea Green could bolster the AEW Women's Division

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has appeared mostly on IMPACT since leaving the Stamford-based promotion. She had a fruitful run in NXT, but her main roster career was short-lived.

The 31-year-old kept herself busy by wrestling extensively on the independent circuit, including NWA, Ring of Honor and IMPACT. Together with her partner Matt Cardona (f.k.a Zack Ryder), they have reinvented themselves as valued talents.

Now that she has wrapped up her rivalry with Mickie James in IMPACT, there is a chance that she could be moving on to greener pastures. A few days ago, GiveMeSport, with WrestleVotes, reported that WWE higher-ups would take Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green back into the company with a "two-for-one" offer, but she was quick to shoot down those rumors.

What if Chelsea was to turn up in AEW instead? With her experience and charisma, she could make an intriguing addition to the All Elite Wrestling women's roster.

She is a highly versatile star who can deliver in the ring and in terms of character. Perhaps facing off against the winner of Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose for the TBS Championship would be a great way to introduce her to the AEW fans.

#2. Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis could surprise wrestling fans and debut at AEW Full Gear

Former National Wrestling Alliance world champion Nick Aldis is currently the hottest wrestling free agent on the market. He was the face of the NWA revival and brought prestige back to the title lineage.

He recently announced that he will leave NWA upon the expiry of his contract, hinting at some sort of falling out. Some harsh public statements by owner Billy Corgan during an interview with Busted Open Radio evidences this.

Nick Aldis is in the prime of his career right now and would undoubtedly be an asset to All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan had even tried to poach him to sign with the company back when it first started in 2019.

Nick Aldis himself confirmed these reports, telling the Keepin' it 100 podcast a few years back that he had talks with Tony Khan before AEW even came to fruition:

"We had a long conversation, and he (Tony Khan) trusted me. Because he told me then that they had the deal with TNT and it was starting in the fall and all these things ending up happening. He trusted me enough and I respected that in the professionalism in telling me all these things. And look, keeping it 100, If the money had been right, I would have to go."

During his interview with Sportskeeda, the former NWA World Champion admitted that he wanted to explore being a free agent:

“It was just time to move on, that’s all. I have businesses. I have Legacy Sports Nutrition and we have some other businesses that we are working on. As far as wrestling, at this point, I feel like I can deliver wherever. I just love the business and I feel like I can contribute to a pretty high level." [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

It could all be a red herring for when Nick Aldis finally debuts in All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear. His talents deserve to be showcased on the largest stage possible.

He would immediately be a legitimate contender for the AEW World Championship. The promotion definitely needs more top-tier stars who can carry the company with honor and credibility. The 36-year-old fits the bill perfectly.

#1. Sasha Banks could break the Internet by joining AEW instead of returning to WWE

Sasha Banks' public fallout with WWE earlier this year has been well-documented. She walked out of RAW's main event alongside Naomi in protest of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's creative decisions.

Now that McMahon is no longer in the picture and Triple H's new regime is in full swing, it is believed that The Boss will be back by now. But that is not the case.

The 30-year-old has kept herself busy with red-carpet appearances and fashion runways while using her given name Mercedes Varnado during these media engagements. Everyone knows her first love is still pro wrestling, and it is inevitable that The Blueprint will eventually return.

But it has left many wrestling fans wondering, "What if Sasha Banks debuts at AEW Full Gear?" Banks recently took to social media to tease some big things for November, as she noted in an Instagram story:

"As time passes, there has been so much growth, and there has been so much many beautiful opportunities and the journey that I've been loving," Banks said. "But, as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for forever, the past six months, and I can't wait that I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for."

Perhaps it's time for The Boss to take over AEW. It would be the biggest female signing in the company's history, even eclipsing Saraya, who also happens to be a dream rival of Banks.

A match that would have been a no-brainer to book when both wrestlers were in WWE, maybe it is All Elite Wrestling that will be the stage where the top female stars get to showcase their talents.

