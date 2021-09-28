9 Best Looks from AEW Grand Slam

AEW Grand Slam came to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City last week. This was a homecoming for many stars on the roster, who enjoyed the audience's reactions in their home state for the first time in a while. It’s been a hard year for a lot of people, but the stadium crowd came alive with AEW in town.

The event featured New York's own Proud and Powerful, Private Party, Eddie Kingston, and a surprise appearance from Homicide.

Some talent brought the big guns out when it came to attire, while others didn’t. This listicle will focus on the best looks from male and female wrestlers during AEW Grand Slam week.

#9. Anna Jay: Represented The Dark Order at AEW Grand Slam

Since Anna Jay’s return to AEW, she has been serving looks. During AEW Grand Slam, #99 would embrace the look of her tag partner, Tay Conti, as well as the color palette of The Dark Order in her attire.

This black, purple, and silver look seemed absolutely stunning, which embraced her faction’s history and gave a little nod to the late Brodie Lee, who will always be The Dark Order’s leader.

Along with the use of color and the inclusion of stars, Anna Jay accessorized with fishnet tights, worn in a similar fashion to Conti and a harness bra, which brought a touch of something a little more subversive to her usual good girl style.

Anna Jay is embracing her womanhood while also becoming a force to be reckoned with in the ring.

